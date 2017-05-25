Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher
Memorial Day services set for county

Ceremonies honor heroes, pay tribute to those who died for their country – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held this weekend across Adams County to honor our nation’s military heroes, past and present, who have served in America’s armed forces and given their lives for their country.
The Young-Moore Post of the American Legion and the V.F.W. Walter Harris, Jr. Post 3400 of West Union will host Memorial Day services on Sunday, May 28 at the Kirker Cemetery at 1 p.m.; West Union Cemetery (Route 125) at 1:45 p.m.; and East Liberty (Lynx) at 2:30 p.m.
The Ladies Auxiliary and the Wallingford-Thompson Post 594 in Peebles will hold services Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Locust Grove Cemetery on St. Rte. 41. Special speaker for the event is Paul Worley, a United States Army veteran. Harlan Plummer, a veteran of WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War will be honored during the event.
The Winchester American Legion Post 242 will host services on Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m. at the Winchester Cemetery. The North Adams High School Band will provide the music. Guest speaker will be Adams County Veterans Service Commissioner William Conn.
Services in Manchester will be held on Sunday, May 28 at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Cemetery.
On Monday, May 29, the Charles H. Eyre Post 633 in Seaman will host services at the Countryside Church at 10 a.m.; the Lawshe Cemeteryat 11 a.m.; the Mount Leigh Cemetery at 1 p.m.; and the Tranquility Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Cherry Fork Memorial Day services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. The North Adams High School marching band will provide the music. Retired Chief Msg. Sergeant Brian Seaman from the U.S. Coast Guard will be the guest speaker.
Memorial Day has been celebrated for nearly 150 years with somber and colorful tributes to remind all Americans that freedom comes at a cost.
The holiday’s unofficial beginning was May 30, 1868, when Union General John A. Logan declared the day an occasion to decorate the graves of Civil War soldiers.
On May 11, 1950, Congress passed a resolution requesting that the President issue a proclamation calling on Americans to observe each Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace.
President Richard M. Nixon declared Memorial Day a federal holiday in 1971. Memorial Day is now observed on the last Monday of May. It is an occasion to honor the men and women who died in all wars.
It is customary to mark Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and war monuments, and most towns have local Memorial Day services.
Some ways that Americans can honor the men and women who serve our country include: putting flowers on the graves of men and women who served in wars; flying the U.S. flag a half-staff until noon; visiting monuments dedicated to soldiers, sailors, and marines; or participating in a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.

