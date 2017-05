Bertha Lashley, 69, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Butler of Tollesboro, Kentucky.

Mrs. Lashley will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.