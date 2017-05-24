Maia Swartz, 44 years of Lake Mary, FL, passed away on Saturday May 20, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Wilmington, Ohio on May 5, 1973, the daughter of Vallie and Darceen (Grooms) Swartz of Winchester.

Beside her parents, Maia is survived by her sister, Alana (David) “Swartz” Pepper of Cincinnati, two nephews, Jack Pepper and Charlie Pepper and a special friend, Billy Botson. Shortly after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Maia founded the organization Pink Sister Soldiers, a support group for fighting breast cancer that grew quickly to have a nationwide following. On a daily basis, Maia’s Pink Sister posts and messages inspired thousands of women in their fight. She highlighted and urged prayers for fellow Sister Soldiers; provided critical information on treatment, prevention and policy; corrected misinformation; challenged organizations raising funds for breast cancer support to do more to directly help women battling the disease; and shared inspiring words of hope and encouragement. Through her fierce advocacy, disarming honesty and warm compassion, Maia brought together 3,000 women into a community dedicated to supporting one another.

Funeral Services will be 4:00 PM Friday May 26, 2017 at the Wallace-Thompson Lewis- Sullivan Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 PM until time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

The family requests that donations be made to Metavivor at http://www.metavivor.org/.