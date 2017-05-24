Jessie Rodgers, 93, of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at her home. She was born September 27, 1923 in Jefferson Township in Adams County. Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Bane and Ella (Bayes) Reed; her first husband, Elmer Malone; second husband, Albert Richmond, and third husband, Howard (Bud) Rodgers; six brothers and four sisters.

Jessie is survived by her daughter, Lydia Jane Kirker and husband Tom of West Union; son, Elmer “Jim” Malone and wife Jo of Centerville, and stepson, Richard Rodgers and wife Carolyn of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren: Adam Kirker, Aaron Kirker and wife Danielle, Clark Malone, Tony Malone and wife Wendy, and Pat Malone and wife Amanda; six step grandchildren; five great grandchildren: Ella Kirker, Courtney Siglar, and Hunter, Emma and Reese Malone; one great great grandchild, Landon Siglar, and several nieces and nephews.

Jessie was a homemaker. She was a member of the West Union Presbyterian Church. Memorial donations may be made to the West Union Presbyterian Church, 104 South Second Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Visitation is Saturday, May 27, 2017 from 10 am until 12 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is at 12 pm with Reverend David Sugarbaker and Reverend Mack White officiating. Burial will be at West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.