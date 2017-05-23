Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Andrew Weeks

SCHOOL: West Union High School

PARENTS: Lynn and Julie Weeks

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Football, Baseball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT: Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Being on the

first high school team to play on Freedom Field

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Beating Green High School in football

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Migos

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Ireland

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Billy Madison”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: NCIS

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Working out

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Butterbee’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: J.J. Watt

FUTURE PLANS: Co to college, major in Physical Therapy, and play college football