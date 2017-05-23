Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Andrew Weeks
SCHOOL: West Union High School
PARENTS: Lynn and Julie Weeks
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Football, Baseball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT: Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Being on the
first high school team to play on Freedom Field
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Beating Green High School in football
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Migos
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Ireland
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Billy Madison”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: NCIS
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Working out
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Butterbee’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: J.J. Watt
FUTURE PLANS: Co to college, major in Physical Therapy, and play college football