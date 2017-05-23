Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders
News

OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
This group of OVCTC students works hard on excavating as part of a project to build an ADA accessible sidewalk outside the goat barn at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Providing students opportunities to “get by giving” – 

Story by Patricia Beech – 
Photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Students from the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center put their commitment to community service into action on Friday, May 12 for the second annual OVCTC Community Service Day.
In partnership with the GE Test Facility in Peebles and several other organizations, the entire CTC student body spent five hours volunteering at nine different locations across the county.
The event is an outgrowth of the school’s participation in the Skills USA competition.
“It’s a great opportunity for GE and the CTC to partner and give back to the community,” said Brian Lepa, GE Aviation Peebles Test Operation Plant Leader. “We employ 375 people at the Peebles Test Facility and most are from this community, so it means a lot to them to be able to give back.”
The projects for this year’s event included: painting the shelter house at Adams Lake, preparing the community garden at Wilson’s Childrens Home, re-staining the deck and organizing the garage at the Adams County Homeless Shelter, revitalizing the landscaping at Eagle Creek Nursing Home, landscaping and fence washing at Venture Productions, putting up a new sign, replacing fencing and laying gravel at the Wilderness Trail preserve, landscaping the courthouse, filling food bags for kids in the Backpack Feeding Program, and at the fairgrounds building an ADA accessible sidewalk outside the goat barn, painting the goat barn pillars, and clearing away debris from the demolished center ring gazebo.

Clearing away the debris from the demished center ring gazebo at the fairgrounds was another of the Community Day projects for the OVCTC students.

“The students and staff from OVCTC along with GE employees and volunteers from every site accomplished more than they set out to do today,” said Leeann Puckett, Administration Assistance/GE Peebles Volunteer Coordinator. “We’ve gone from site to site today and it’s amazing what a few people accomplished over the course of a few hours at all of these locations across the county.”
Fair Board President Liz Lafferty said, “It makes a huge difference.”
CTC Director Brian Vesey and Assistant Principal Frankie Stephens traveled to each of the work sites throughout the day delivering supplies and drinking water donated by Commac Foods to the volunteers. Vesey said the event amps up morale and camaraderie at the CTC.
“Most of the time our program instructors and our academic teachers don’t have the opportunity to work together, this is a day that allows for that. It’s all about giving back to the community and teaching our kids that giving back is a civic responsibility.”
Ohio Valley Local school board member Charlie Bess said she thinks the students are learning that they “get by giving”.
“Our community is very supportive of our students,” said Bess. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for our kids to come out and support the community in return.”
Tyler Hackney, a senior in the Information Technologies program at CTC agrees with Best. “I think this is a good deal for all of us,” said Hackney. “We go out into the community and work and people can see that we’re willing to give back in a way that helps everyone.”
Commissioner Diane Ward called the volunteers a “valuable asset”. “Community Service Day shows that we have many caring people in Adams County who are willing to help make our community the great place it is.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved