North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp

By Mark Carpenter –

The North Adams Lady Devils volleyball program recently hosted their annual Youth Volleyball Camp, conducted by varsity coach Katie Ragan and JV coach Keisha Lewis. This year’s camp ran from May 8-10 and was attended by 25 girls from grades four through seven. The high school coaches were also ably assisted by 13 members of the high school volleyball program.

Campers who attended were: Fourth Grade- Aulbrea Meade, Chloe Baker, Karlie Kennedy, and Riley Collett; Fifth Grade- Shelby Thatcher and Kirsten Campbell; Sixth Grade- Luvinnia Rhoads, Meleah Hall, Chelsy Conley, Daisy Holt, Keetyn Hupp, Olivia Wright, Liberty Meyer, Kendal Sullivan, Brea Stout, Jalynn Collett, and Annymae Cluxton; Seventh Grade- Jadyn Wright, Lauren Eiterman, Marcy Shupert, Myla Toole, Samara Myers, Addisyn Werner, Areena Goon, Sierra Kendall, and Grace Pence.

High school volleyball players who assisted were: Abby Campton, Avery Harper, Charlee Louden, Sydney Kendall, Brooklyn Stout, Adison Wright, Emma Geeslin, Abbi Stacy, Skylar Johnson, Marah Call, Sydney Collett, Delaney Harper, and Wylie Shipley.