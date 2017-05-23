Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders
Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Present at last Friday’s signing at Manchester High School were: Front row, from left, Steve Cox (father), Kaulen Cox, and Melania Cox (mother); Back row, from left, Jamie Wilkins (MHS Principal), Chris Young (MHS Athletic Director), Joey Darnell (MHS Boys Varsity Basketball Coach), and Len Collins (Rio Grande Basketball)

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter – 

Another local student/athlete will be continuing his athletic endeavors at the collegiate level as Manchester’s Kaulen Cox signed his letter of intent to become a member of the Rio Grande Redstorm basketball program. The official signing took place in a ceremony held in the round room at Manchester High School on Friday, May 12.
Cox was the leading scorer for the 2016-17 Greyhound varsity basketball squad, averaging 16.4 points per game and performing as one of the top three-point shooters in southeast Ohio.
“I visited a few other campuses and just didn’t like them that much, most of them were too small,” said Cox at the signing ceremony. “Rio just felt more like the right place for me. Honestly, I always thought I would play baseball in college, but I got some calls about basketball. I think my senior year made me realize that I might be able to play basketball at the next level.”
“I went to one of the recruiting days at Rio but couldn’t play because I was hurt. I watched them play and thought I could play with those guys. It will be good to play with Isaiah (Anderson) too.”
Anderson, from North Adams, also recently signed with the Redstorm basketball program.
Naturally, Manchester varsity boys coach Joey Darnell was happy to see one of his troops move on to the next level.
“I’m really proud of how far Kaulen has come as a player, how much he has grown,” said Darnell. “Going into his freshman year, he wasn’t really looked at much as either a scorer or a player and then he grew so much to the point where we depended on him so much last year, sometimes if he didn’t score, we didn’t score. Kaulen was one of the kids I put a lot of stock in when I started last year, I regret that I didn’t coach him his junior season, but it’s good when you can see that you have impacted somebody’s life.”
Representing the Redstorm at the ceremony was their Varsity Assistant/JV Coach Len Collins who talked about how the school became interested in Cox and what his role in the program could be.
“Kaulen came to a recruit day we have for unsigned seniors who still want to find a place to play,” said Collins. “He had an injury from baseball season and didn’t actually play that day, but I had seen him play last winter and he reached out to us and I have a soft spot for kids who want to work hard and do what they need to do and after talking to Coach Darnell and to Kaulen’s family, it was a shoo-in that I wanted him as part of the Rio program.”
“Kaulen will begin on our JV squad but everyone’s opportunity is equal to move up. I think Kaulen will work hard and have that shot at moving up quickly to the varsity level.”
While at Rio, Cox says he plans to center his studies around becoming an Accountant Manager.

