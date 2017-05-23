Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season

By Steven Partin –

Saturday night, May 13, was the second points racing event of the 2017 season at the Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, dubbed Graphic Creations Pole Shuffle Night. Beautiful weather brought blue skies and drivers ready to attack the track. A record count of Sport Mod racers set the new bar at 27 cars as the Sport Mods were the highest count of the night. Twenty Modifieds and 17 Legend Cars also hit the speedway all hungry for a win early in the season.

The Sport Mod division worked its way through three heat races with Derek Richmond, William Baldridge, and Emily Jordan picking up heat race victories. B.J. Branham won the B-Main just before the feature event.

At the drop of the green flag, it was a Jordan family outing with Luke Jordan leading Emily early in the 15-lap race. Soon Luke would have trouble under a caution flag, relegating the lead over to Emily who had Derek Richmond hot on her heels. Richmond put his #34 car to the inside of the track and cleared Jordan around the halfway point in the event and never looked back on his way to his first victory at Brushcreek in 2017. Rounding out the top five were Emily Jordan, Baldridge, Bill Sammons, and Chris Shelton, Jr..

The Modified class feature a classic rivalry once again between Season Opener winner Dave Jamison and Modified hot shot Jeremy Rayburn. Rayburn and Jamison both fought hard in the closing stages of the season opener and were looking to do so again on Saturday.

Jamison and Dave Warnock occupied the front row after being the two best in the bracket style Pole Shuffle presented by Graphic Creations. Once the green flew, Rayburn quickly followed leader Jamison into the second spot. Rayburn worked high and low throughout the race which was stopped completely once when Tyler Allison flipped his car on the front stretch.

As the laps wound down, Rayburn found himself back to his starting position of third when Warnock got back around him for second. Jamison picked up another win and the $200 Pay+ Program Bonus. Next week Jamison’s bonus will be $400 and anyone who can beat him will get his bonus. Finishing out the top five in Saturday’s Feature event were Warnock, Rayburn, Aaron Pendleton and Jeremy Akers.

The Legend Cars were the final cars of the night to take to the track. John Gutman and Derek Minshew shared heat race wins earlier in the night and also qualified for the front row via the Pole Shuffle. Once the green flag flew, Gutman had his hands full keeping up with the Adams County Heating and Cooling #91 of Derek Minshew. Minshew could not completely pull ahead, however maintained a steady lead on the #7 of Gutman. As they came down to the end, Minshew would hold on for 15 laps to take the feature win. Rounding out the top five were Gutman, Shaun Scott, Tom Partin and Cole DeMint.

