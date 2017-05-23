Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders
65 years in the pulpit

Written by Peoples Defender
Pastor Tommy Brown is being honored this weekend for 65 years in the ministry.

Celebration to be held for local minister – 

By Patricia Beech – 

When he was scarcely out of his teens, Tommy Brown, a poor farm boy from Monroe Township in Adams County, heard the calling to preach. It was a call he answered, and his answer would direct the course of his life for the next 65 years.
“I was saved in a field, and that same night I preached for the first time at Mount Armenia Church,” Brown said. “I doubt if I preached very much that night, I was scared to death.”
That was May 20, 1952. In the decades since that night Brown’s fear of the pulpit faded as he cultivated his faith, gaining experience and knowledge in what he calls “Knee Bend College”.
He credits other ministers for mentoring him through those early years.
“There were three local pastors who were a big help to me – Hubert Sharp, Dennis Sammon, and Reverend W.E. Mills,” he says, laughing. “I think they felt sorry for me.”
Brown would interrupt his call to service only once to answer yet another call – this one from his country to serve in Korea. After returning home, he married his wife Jackie and once again took his place behind the pulpit.
Over the following six-and-half decades he has married 300 couples, officiated 1,200 funerals, and served twelve churches including: Mount Armenia, Antioch, White Oak, Hamilton, East Fork, Sandy Springs, Oak Grove, Old Trace (in Kentucky), Hoffer Hill, Germany, Rocky Fork, and Beasley Fork where he currently serves as pastor.
He says he was never the kind of minister that allowed denomination to get in the way of his preaching.

Pastor Tommy Brown and his wife Jackie.

“I’m a United Zion Baptist pastor, but I’ve preached for all kinds of churches – Christian Union, Methodist, Presbyterian, and community churches like Rocky Fork, and Oak Grove where I stayed longer than anywhere else.”
Brown also spent many years working as a civil servant. In addition to working as a garage mechanic and a farmer, he was the Superintendent of Adams County’s Highway Department, a township trustee for 20 years, a board member on Governor James Rhodes Advisory Committee for eight years, a member of the State Board of Directors of Township Trustees and Clerks for 11 years, and a county commissioner for four years before he was defeated by a Libertarian who shared his name.

“I was a little upset about losing the commissioner’s race,” Brown admits. “I went to see (former Judge) Elmer Spencer and he said to me, “It’s plain to see they’ve put their mark beside the wrong Tom Brown”, but there wasn’t anything I could do about it.”
Brown says he balanced his civic and religious responsibilities as a pastor by keeping a single rule – “Church always came first.”
It was a habit he began at the outset of his ministry.
“Tommy had his job where he worked and he had to work every Sunday, so he decided to leave that job so he could stay faithful to his church,” Beasley Fork first elderDonald McCarty told the Defender. “They asked him to stay on the job and he was allowed to have Sunday’s off without a reduction in pay. He always says “God will find a way, and he did”.
Brown says money was a rare thing in his early ministry.
“I pastored one church in Old Trace in Kentucky, and they took up an offering one Sunday of $3.65, I’ll never forget that,” he says. “It made them so happy they could get that much money together.”
Asked what he’s learned after ministering to others for 65years, he says simply, “Being faithful and true to the word – when they bury me I only want them to say “he told the truth, he told it like it is”.
A celebration of Brown’s 65-year ministry was held on Sunday, May 20 at the Beasley Fork Church in West Union.

