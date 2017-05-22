Thomas D. Lute, 56, of West Union, Ohio passed away at home on May 19, 2017. Tom was born April 28, 1961 in Adams County, Ohio the son of Ronald and Margaret (Grooms) Lute.

Tom was a self-employed business owner. He was a member of the Veteran’s Club, Sons of American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles of Maysville, and the Moose Lodge of Maysville. Tom loved being outdoors. He spent much of his time hunting, riding ATVs, and spending time with his friends playing cards.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Lute. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Welch) Lute; his father, Ronald (Ann) Lute; his daughters, Summer (Shawn) Anon of Springfield, Ohio and Dusty

(David) Knauff of West Union, Ohio; his grandchildren, Cory (Cassandra) Tolle and Aidan Anon; his great-grandson, Weston James Denver Tolle; his siblings, Danny, Linda, Debbie, Donna, and Rhonda; and many other family

members and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will be at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 am until the time of the service.

The family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Kentucky. Friends and family may sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com