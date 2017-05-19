Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair
Turning something broken into something beautiful

By Denae Jones – 

Restore.  The most basic meaning is ‘to bring back into existence.’ It’s a good word.
We spend many thousands of dollars to restore old buildings and old furniture and old cars.  A friend of mine turns old spoons into beautiful pieces of jewelry.  I’ve seen an antique sewing machine turned into a new bathroom sink.  I love to see historic homes re-built instead of torn down, and something broken turned into something beautiful.  The love and dedication poured into those projects breathes new life into something that was all but forgotten.
Sometimes we need to remember that people need the same kind of love and dedication breathed into them.   Just look around. We are broken people in a broken world.  There are people around us every day that feel so lost or lonely or in such deep despair that they may feel they all but cease to exist.  Ask the kid who is constantly bullied and left out at school.  Or the homeless man everyone turns their head from on the street.  Or the pregnant teenager who is left to figure it out on her own. Or the person who is incarcerated for long periods of time.  Or the widow who has nobody visit.  Maybe they’ve lost hope of ever being restored.  Maybe that dear person is you.
So what do we do about it?  Well, we have all needed restored for something at some point in our lives, whether it be our relationships, our reputation, our health, our trust, or any number of other things.  We’ve dropped the ball, broken the pieces, and sometimes had to walk back with our tail between our legs and try to fit all the pieces back together.  If we’ve been through it ourselves, we need to remember what it was like to feel defeated.  Or judged.  Or humiliated.  Or alone.  And we need to realize that there are so many others who feel that way.  Right.  Now.  Are we going to continue to pass them by and leave them out?  Or take the first step to help them feel that someone cares?  That someone will listen?  That they matter?
Secondly, if you are a person who feels you need help, consider where you might be able to reach out for support.  If we are having trouble with our teeth, we go to a dentist to improve our dental health.  If we are having trouble with our heart, we go to a cardiologist to improve our physical health.  If we are having trouble with relationships, we might reach out to a friend to improve our emotional health.  If we are questioning God, we can talk to a pastor to improve our spiritual health.  If we are having trouble with our thoughts and minds, there is absolutely no shame in going to a psychologist to improve our mental health.  Take the first step, whatever it may be, because there are people who care about you.
Sometimes we need to just take a break and get a way for a minute.  Something as simple as going on a walk or talking to a friend could help, but sometimes we need to be purposeful about scheduling time to re-charge our batteries.  When I was a stay-at home / homeschool mom, I never got a break.  Ever.  Don’t get me wrong, I loved my kids and loved what I did, but I got worn down and lost in always taking care of everyone else.  So once a year, I would schedule a ‘me’ weekend with my girlfriends.  Just like every other job, I scheduled a couple of days off, and it did a world of good.  I felt restored, and it made me a better mom.  If you find yourself in a similar situation, you may consider doing the same.  Find a retreat.  Spend the night with a friend.  Go camping. Disconnect from technology.  Sit by a pool and read a book.  Do something you enjoy that will help renew and restore your mind, body, and spirit.
Most importantly, even if the long arm of the law says you must pay for some crime you may have committed, or if the arms of others are pointing blame in your direction, you can never do something so bad that the arms of God will cease to embrace you.   He never tires of making someone broken into someone beautiful.  Just give him the pieces.  You will not only leave restored, but you will be renewed.  Redeemed.  Forgiven.  Loved.  Worthy.  Whole.
It is my hope that when people come into our homes, our lives, our churches, and our community, that they leave us feeling better than they did when they walked in.  That they are happier, have made new friends, felt welcome, shared a meal, shared a story, and feel restored.
Have a blessed week, friends!

