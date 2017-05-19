Sandra F Schwab

Sandra Faye Schwab, 59, of Peebles, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at her home. She was born September 21, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Smith and brother, William Lane Smith.

Sandra is survived by her husband, David Schwab of Peebles; three daughers: Melissa Dawn (Kyle) Grate of Peebles, Christy Dotson of Seaman and Rebecca Ann (Josh) Brannan of McDermott; one son, Bill (Alexandria) Schwab of Peebles; seven grandchildren: Mollie, Kristion, Dustin, Olivia, Conner, Alyssah, and Samuel; three great grandchildren: Langston, Audri and Jensen; mother, Daisy Smith of Peebles, and one brother Tom Smith (Bridgette) of Peebles.

Sandra had been employed as a home health aide, and was a member of the Peebles Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The visitation is from 12 until 2 pm on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Peebles Baptist Church in Peebles. The funeral is at 2 pm with Pastor Tony Kelley officiating. The burial will be at the Marble Furnace Cemetery in Bratton Township near Peebles.

Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.