One man is dead and another was seriously injured in an ATV accident in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Emergency crews got the call at 3:02 a.m. to the 2400 block of Island Creek Road near Manchester and made their

way through the woods where they found one man dead at the scene and another who had to be airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The third man reportedly may have suffered a broken arm. No names of the victims have been released at the time of this posting.