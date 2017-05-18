West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards

The West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund is pleased to announce its 2017 scholarship award recipients. Chelsey Yates and Madison Welch, two graduating West Union High School seniors who were awarded multi-year scholarships.

Chelsey Yates plans to attend Shawnee State University to pursue her dream of being a Math teacher. During her time at West Union High School, Chelsey was an active participant in Beta Club, National Honor Society, and the Pop Culture Club.

Madison Welch plans to attend the University of Cincinnati- Clermont to pursue a degree in Surgical Technology. In her high school years at West Union High School, Madison participated in varsity soccer and cheerleading and was an active member of 4-H, Choir and Beta Club.

Each student will receive a $2,000 scholarship, $1,000 for the 2017-2018 school year, and another $1,000 for the 2018-2019 school year.

To learn more about the West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund and how you can support the school closest to your heart, contact Janet Campbell at (937) 544-3318 or by email at janetcampbell45@gmail.com.