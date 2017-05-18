TAG students tour Pennsylvania

Students in the Adams County Ohio Valley School District third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade Talented and Gifted program recently visited Pennsylvania on a parent-funded field trip.

The students first studied and explored America’s beginnings from the Revolutionary War to the Civil War during the school year in order to prepare for their adventure to the birth place of independence.

Seventy-five students, parents and teachers traveled to Pennsylvania to experience American history first hand.

On May 10-12, the group toured Gettysburg, Independence Hall, Historical Philadelphia, and Hershey Pennsylvania.

The group is pictured above at the Soldier’s National Cemetery at Gettysburg.