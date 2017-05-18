SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation

Forty-six graduates of Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program were recognized during a May 4 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Lisa Wagner opening the evening ceremony with the welcome and introductions, followed by administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys and SSCC Director of Nursing Dr. Julianne Krebs.

“We’re proud—and grateful—for the career field you have chosen,” said Dr. Kevin Boys, SSCC President, who welcomed the guests and congratulated the students on their accomplishments in the nursing program.

Dr. Julianne Krebs, director of Southern State’s nursing program, introduced the college’s nursing faculty and staff. “Join us in the excitement and joy as we celebrate the passage of these graduates into the nursing practice,” said Dr. Krebs.

Following the welcome and introductions, the Jacobson Memorial Scholarship Award was presented. In 2000, a scholarship was established to honor JoAnne Jacobson, who taught for the college’s nursing program from 1986-96. The Jacobson Memorial Scholarship Award is presented to a nursing student during the ADN pinning by members of the Jacobson family. First-level nursing student Amanda Jaggers was awarded this year’s scholarship.

During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the Associate Degree Nursing graduate pins.

Graduate Kaleb Peace led the lighting of the candle while the ADN graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Lauren Freeman.

The 2017 ADN graduating class includes, from Adams County: Jennifer I. Baldwin of Winchester, Geneva Marie Chamblin of Manchester, Tonya Sha Evans of Peebles, Heather M. Green* of West Union, Jacinda Lee of West Union, Delta Dawn Morrison# of Peebles, Adam Piatt* of West Union, and Lisa D. Wagner of Seaman; from Brown County: Lori Beth Boling*# of Sardinia, Hannah Alyse Dotson* of Sardinia, Laurie Ellen Gardner# of Sardinia, Hannah Gray* of Sardinia, Candace E. Hubbard of Mt. Orab, Kristy Alene Madden of Mt. Orab, Beth Ann McKenzie* of Georgetown, Kaleb Nathanael Peace*# of Williamsburg, Kayla Lynn Rais* of Mt. Orab, Trisha Nicole Rogers* of Mt. Orab, Angela N. Thompson* of Blanchester, and Amberly S. Yates* of Russellville; from Butler County: Charles A. Obeng* of Fairfield; from Clermont County, Sarah Bernice Coon* of Williamsburg, Julie Ann Rhodes of Batavia, and Tasha Nicole Wallace of Amelia; from Clinton County: Arminda L. Banks of Reesville, Angelia Marie Ellinger of Wilmington, Lauren Camille Freeman* of Wilmington, Sandra Lee Panetta*# of Midland, Lindsay Marie Rose* of Wilmington, Ashleigh Morgann Shigley* of Wilmington, Amber Courtney Webb of Wilmington, and Courtney Lee Whited of New Vienna; from Fayette County: Haley Jo Cox* of Washington C.H., and Nicole Lynn Stuckey of Washington C.H.; from Greene County: Melissa Martin* of Jamestown; from Highland County: Ashley Ann Barnes of Leesburg, Betty Jean Cross of Bainbridge, Amy Jo Fillmore of Leesburg, Jonathan Alexander Gibson of Hillsboro, Nathanial Ray Henderson of Lynchburg, Lindsay Dawn Kelley of Hillsboro, Tyler Lee Parsons* of Sardinia, Stephanie M. Skeens of Hillsboro, Sarah M. White*# of Hillsboro, and Gentry Ann Willis of Hillsboro; and from Warren County: Elizabeth Ann Crandell* of Morrow.

(* denotes college honors; # denotes members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society).

For more information about Southern State’s associate degree in nursing program, please visit www.sscc.edu/academics/associate/nursing.shtml. To learn more about Southern State Community College, please call 1-800-628-7722, email info@sscc.edu or visit www.sscc.edu.