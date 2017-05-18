2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6
SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
The newest graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program at Southern State Community College include: Front row, from left, Lauren Freeman, Betty Cross, Beth McKenzie, Sarah Coon, Candace Hubbard, Lindsay Kelley, Stephanie Skeens, Lori Boling, Hannah Dotson, Courtney Whited, and Tasha Wallace; Second row, from left, Sandra Panetta, Kristy Madden, Melissa Martin, Amy Fillmore, Delta Morrison, Ashley Barnes, Elizabeth Crandell, Jacinda Lee, Laurie Gardner, Amberly Yates, and Nathanial Henderson; Third row, from left, Sarah White, Nicole Stuckey, Haley Cox, Lindsay Rose, Ashleigh Shigley, Lisa Wagner, Tonya Evans, Hannah Gray, Kayla Rais, and Heather Green; Back row, from left, Angelia Ellinger, Gentry Willis, Jennifer Baldwin, Geneva Chamblin, Amber Webb, Angela Thompson, Tyler Parsons, Arminda Banks, and Kaleb Peace. Absent from the photo were Jonathan Gibson, Charles Obeng, Adam Piatt, Julie Rhodes, and Trisha Rogers.

Forty-six graduates of Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program were recognized during a May 4 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.
Graduate Lisa Wagner opening the evening ceremony with the welcome and introductions, followed by administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys and SSCC Director of Nursing Dr. Julianne Krebs.
“We’re proud—and grateful—for the career field you have chosen,” said Dr. Kevin Boys, SSCC President, who welcomed the guests and congratulated the students on their accomplishments in the nursing program.
Dr. Julianne Krebs, director of Southern State’s nursing program, introduced the college’s nursing faculty and staff. “Join us in the excitement and joy as we celebrate the passage of these graduates into the nursing practice,” said Dr. Krebs.
Following the welcome and introductions, the Jacobson Memorial Scholarship Award was presented. In 2000, a scholarship was established to honor JoAnne Jacobson, who taught for the college’s nursing program from 1986-96. The Jacobson Memorial Scholarship Award is presented to a nursing student during the ADN pinning by members of the Jacobson family. First-level nursing student Amanda Jaggers was awarded this year’s scholarship.
During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the Associate Degree Nursing graduate pins.
Graduate Kaleb Peace led the lighting of the candle while the ADN graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Lauren Freeman.
The 2017 ADN graduating class includes, from Adams County: Jennifer I. Baldwin of Winchester, Geneva Marie Chamblin of Manchester, Tonya Sha Evans of Peebles, Heather M. Green* of West Union, Jacinda Lee of West Union, Delta Dawn Morrison# of Peebles, Adam Piatt* of West Union, and Lisa D. Wagner of Seaman; from Brown County: Lori Beth Boling*# of Sardinia, Hannah Alyse Dotson* of Sardinia, Laurie Ellen Gardner# of Sardinia, Hannah Gray* of Sardinia, Candace E. Hubbard of Mt. Orab, Kristy Alene Madden of Mt. Orab, Beth Ann McKenzie* of Georgetown, Kaleb Nathanael Peace*# of Williamsburg, Kayla Lynn Rais* of Mt. Orab, Trisha Nicole Rogers* of Mt. Orab, Angela N. Thompson* of Blanchester, and Amberly S. Yates* of Russellville; from Butler County: Charles A. Obeng* of Fairfield; from Clermont County, Sarah Bernice Coon* of Williamsburg, Julie Ann Rhodes of Batavia, and Tasha Nicole Wallace of Amelia; from Clinton County: Arminda L. Banks of Reesville, Angelia Marie Ellinger of Wilmington, Lauren Camille Freeman* of Wilmington, Sandra Lee Panetta*# of Midland, Lindsay Marie Rose* of Wilmington, Ashleigh Morgann Shigley* of Wilmington, Amber Courtney Webb of Wilmington, and Courtney Lee Whited of New Vienna; from Fayette County: Haley Jo Cox* of Washington C.H., and Nicole Lynn Stuckey of Washington C.H.; from Greene County: Melissa Martin* of Jamestown; from Highland County: Ashley Ann Barnes of Leesburg, Betty Jean Cross of Bainbridge, Amy Jo Fillmore of Leesburg, Jonathan Alexander Gibson of Hillsboro, Nathanial Ray Henderson of Lynchburg, Lindsay Dawn Kelley of Hillsboro, Tyler Lee Parsons* of Sardinia, Stephanie M. Skeens of Hillsboro, Sarah M. White*# of Hillsboro, and Gentry Ann Willis of Hillsboro; and from Warren County: Elizabeth Ann Crandell* of Morrow.
(* denotes college honors; # denotes members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society).
For more information about Southern State’s associate degree in nursing program, please visit www.sscc.edu/academics/associate/nursing.shtml. To learn more about Southern State Community College, please call 1-800-628-7722, email info@sscc.edu or visit www.sscc.edu.

