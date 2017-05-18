2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6
SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS

The Peebles Lady Indians, left, made it back-to-back Division IV sectional championships with their 3-2 win over Portsmouth Notre Dame on May 11.

Peebles makes it back-to-back with win over Notre Dame – 

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter – 

Make that two in a row in the Division IV sectional championship column for Coach Doug McFarland and his Peebles Lady Indians softball squad. Though it was not without its “edge of the seat” moments, the Lady Indians pulled off the 2017 sectional crown with a nail-biting 3-2 win on May 11 over the Lady Titans of Portsmouth Notre Dame.
Playing on their home field in the sectional championship game, the Lady Indians took a three-run advantage into the sixth inning, but had to hang on for dear life to record the one-run victory.
As they have done so many times this spring, the Peebles girls came out swinging early, getting two runs in the bottom of the first off of Notre Dame starter Maggie Whitman. Hailey Moore led off the frame with a walk, and moved all the way around to third when Aubrey McFarland reached on an error on the Lady Titans’ first baseman. Madison Pierce walked to fill the bases and a base hit by Jerilin Toller brought home Moore with the game’s first run and when the ball was booted by the center fielder, McFarland came across to make it 2-0.
The contest then became a pitcher’s duel with zeroes on the board for the next three full frames. Pierce and Toller both reached base again with one out in the bottom of the third, but were left stranded when Kylie Sims struck out and Christian Reed popped to short.
The Lady Titans put together their first serious threat in the top of the fifth when their first two runners reached but a line drive right back at the pitcher Pierce turned into a double play and an ensuing strikeout ended the inning with Notre Dame still scoreless.
Peebles added one to the lead in the bottom half of the fifth. With one out, McFarland was hit by a pitch and was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Kierra Stone. Stone wasn’t on the bases long as she raced around to score when Pierce smacked a two-bagger to left center that gave the home side a 3-0 lead.
That run turned out to be huge as the Lady Titans finally broke through against Pierce in the top of the sixth. Whitman led off with a single and one out later, Notre Dame’s Cassie Schaefer turned on a Pierce pitch and drove a low line drive that just cleared the left field fence for a two-run homer that quickly made it a one-run game. Not quite done yet, the Lady Titans followed up the homer with two more hits to put the go-ahead run in scoring position, but Pierce coaxed the next hitter into a pop-up to shortstop McFarland to end the inning.
With one more chance to keep their season alive, the Lady Titans threatened with two outs in the top of the seventh. An error and a single put two on base, but Pierce got Molly Hoover on a fly ball to center fielder Toller, who made the catch to seal the sectional title for the Lady Indians.
Notre Dame actually outhit the Lady Indians 8-5 in the game, but left eight runners on base in dropping the one-run decision. Peebles managed just five hits but that was enough to secure the second consecutive sectional crown.
Pierce went seven innings again for the win, giving up the eight hits, walking one and striking out four.
“Madison did a great job throwing the ball today,” said Coach McFarland. “I told her that she was in control of the game and she just had to trust herself and hit her spots. She came to play today and she wanted this one so that’s why I gave her the game ball.”
“We misplayed a couple of balls today which bothers me but we’ll get back to work and get better.”
The win sends the Lady Indians (17-3) on to the Division IV District semi-finals at Minford High School, where they will battle the Trimble Lady Tomcats on Thursday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m. A win there catapults Peebles into the district championship and a likely showdown with the one-beaten Fairfield Lady Lions with a trip to the regional tournament on the line.

Notre Dame
000 002 0 –2
Peebles
200 010 x -3

Notre Dame Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): M. Whitman 4-1-3-0, Hoover 4-0-0-0, C. Schaefer 3-1-1-2, Hodsen 3-0-1-0, H. Schaefer 3-0-1-0, S. Whitman 3-0-1-0, Glockner 3-0-1-0, Ball 2-0-0-0, Webb 3-0-0-0, Team 28-2-8-2.
Extra-Base Hits: Hodsen 2B, C. Schaefer HR

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 2-1-0-0, McFarland 2-1-0-0, Pierce 2-0-2-1, Toller 3-0-2-1, Sims 3-0-1-0, Reed 3-0-0-0, Myers 2-0-0-0, Brown 2-0-0-0, Nichols 3-0-0-0, Stone 0-1-0-0, Team 22-3-5-2.
Extra-Base Hits: Pierce 2B (2), Toller 2B

Notre Dame Pitching: Whitman (L) 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
Peebles Pitching: Pierce (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

