Lois Pertuset age 74 years of Peebles, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Mrs. Pertuset was born October 22, 1942 the daughter of the late Glenn and Vera (Young) Hoop in Peebles, Ohio. Besides her parents Mrs. Pertuset was proceeded in death by her son Doug Pertuset.

Survivors include two sons Derek Pertuset of Peebles, OH; Brian Pertuset of Seaman, OH; one sister Brenda Capel of Louisville, KY; two brothers Gary Hoop of Peebles, OH; Tony Dillow of Jacksonville, Florida; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday May 22, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Evergreen Baptist Church in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. the day of the service at the church.

Memorials can be made to the Evergreen Baptist Church. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Pertuset’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.