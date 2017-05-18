Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month

Each May, Ohio joins the nation in observing Older Americans Month. Ohio is home to more than 2.5 million residents age 60 or older with the age 60-plus population growing 20 times faster than the overall population.

This year’s theme for Older Americans Month, set by the Ohio Department of Aging, is “Age Out Loud.” The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) joins the Ohio Department of Aging, local providers and senior centers, and other important partners in the aging network in recognizing older adults and the people who serve and support them.

In observance of Older Americans Month, representatives from the AAA7 and Adams County Senior Center visited the Adams County Commissioners Office in West Union where a proclamation for Older Americans Month was signed by the Commissioners for this special observation.

For more information about long-term care home and community-based options and resources in your community, or to schedule an in-home consultation at no cost to discuss these options in more detail, call the AAA7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.