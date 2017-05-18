Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair
News

Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment


Sheriff’s office brings drug education to county schools with free shirts – 

Story and photo by Patricia Beech – 

In a continuing effort to reduce drug use through prevention, Sheriff Kimmy Rogers’ office last week distributed nearly 3,000 t-shirts to all the elementary students in the county’s four schools.
“Students from each of the schools designed the shirts, then we got four of our inmates to make them,” Rogers said. “We have been distributing them this week and getting pictures done to show how proud we are of these kids.”

Students at West Union Elementary model their drug-free t-shirts.

The shirts were paid for from funds forfeited to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office from drug case convictions. Rogers said the cost of encouraging kids to stay away from drugs early costs less than treating them as drug addicts later.
“It takes about $17,000 to send one drug addict through treatment in the STAR program,” Rogers said. “On the other hand, it cost us about $12,000 for the shirts and $4,000 for our Boot Camp, to get the word out to kids how drugs impact their lives.”

“Hugs, Not Drugs” was the theme at Peebles Elementary.

Elementary students wearing the anti-drug message t-shirts gathered outside each of their schools to greet Rogers, who was trailed by Channel 12 News from Cincinnati.
“Who are you? ” he asked the K-6 students who replied by calling out the names of their schools in unison.
“What are you?” he asked again.
“Drug free,” they shouted.
“Who is going to end the drug problem in Adams County?”
“We are,” they answered enthusiastically.
PHS senior Story Kremin, designer of the red “Be a Hug Dealer Not a Drug Dealer” t-shirt called the experience “amazing”.
“We have a very serious drug problem in our county, and I’m really proud to be a part of Sheriff Roger’s campaign to end drug abuse,” she said. “If we can teach kids when they’re young, it could help them make smart decisions when they get older.”

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers speaks to students at North Adams Elementary on the first stop of his four-school tour last Friday. spreading his anti-drug mesage to the county’s youth.

Rogers said involving high school students that K-6 kids look up to is an effective way to present the anti-drug message.
“When kids in elementary school see a senior like Story who is popular in school, and she’s there wearing one of their shirts – it makes a difference,” Rogers said.
The slogans featured on each of the t-shirts were: “The Greyhound Way…Absolutely, PAWS-atively Drug Free Manchester”, “Be Drug Free at NAE” (North Adams), and “Drug Free is the Way to Be” (West Union), and “Be a Hug Dealer Not a Drug Dealer” (Peebles).
“If a couple of kids are wearing these t-shirts, no one pays attention,” said a West Union Elementary student, “But if you have thousands, then everyone will notice them, everyone will get the message.”
For information on how to donate to any of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office youth programs contact Rogers at (937) 544-2314.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved