Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress

Molly Bauman of Otway, daughter of Kent and Joy Bauman, was named the winner in the Foods and Nutrition category of the 2017 Ohio 4-H State Achievement Awards program. She will be participating in National 4-H Congress in November.

A local youth will find herself among a select group of 4-H members taking part in the prestigious 2017 National 4-H Congress to be held in Atlanta this November. Molly Bauman of Otway was recently selected as a State 4-H Achievement Award winner in the Foods and Nutrition awards category. As a result, she has earned a trip to the National 4-H Congress.
Bauman is the daughter of Kent and Joy Bauman, and she is currently completing her junior year at the Career and Technical Center, where she participates in the Engineering program. She also is a post-secondary student at Southern State Community College. She is a member of the Buckeye Barn Busters 4-H Club and serves as treasurer of the Adams County 4-H Junior Leaders and secretary of the Adams County Junior Fair Board.
National 4-H Congress is a premiere experience in which only the most outstanding 4-H members across the country may participate. For 90 years, members of the 4-H program have been gathering to celebrate the successes and accomplishments of 4-H at this event. National 4-H Congress provides a life-changing experience for youth to meet other 4-H members from across the United States as they participate in educational workshops focusing on diversity, cultural experiences, leadership, and team building.
County Extension Director and 4-H Extension Educator Carolyn Belczyk noted that Bauman’s accomplishment is significant in that she is the first Adams County winner in the State 4-H Achievement Awards competition in a number of years. Belczyk went on to say that she is, “privileged to work with Molly and the county’s other outstanding teens. Many might be able to compete successfully for State awards, but Molly is the first in some time to complete the extensive application and attempt the feat. She is to be congratulated for her active 4-H involvement and for her competitive spirit, which drove her to submit an application.”
To earn this honor, youth compete against hundreds of other 4-H members between the ages of 14 and 18 by completing the application detailing their complete 4-H participation history. The application lists their accomplishments in 4-H project work, 4-H participation in events and activities, major 4-H honors, 4-H community service and citizenship, 4-H leadership and non 4-H experiences in their school, church and community. Judging and selection is done by experienced 4-H Extension educators and volunteers at the state level.
When asked for her reaction to being named a delegate to National 4-H Congress, Bauman says, “Winning a State 4-H Achievement Award matters because it gives youth well-deserved recognition for years of work and dedication to a 4-H project area. Awards like this encourage youth to become their very best while promoting personal development in areas such as citizenship and leadership and allowing kids to learn about career opportunities. I am looking forward to representing Ohio and learning about 4-H in other states.” After graduation, Bauman plans to study biological engineering at The Ohio State University in Columbus.
Prior to heading to Atlanta for Congress in November, Bauman will be part of an exclusive group of 28 youth to be officially recognized for their achievements as part of the Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards Banquet on June 7 in Columbus. The dinner is being hosted by the Ohio 4-H Foundation.

