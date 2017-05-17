Hazel Nixon age 86 years of Manchester, Ohio died Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Villa of Georgetown. Mrs. Nixon was born on January 12, 1931 the daughter of the late James Lucien and Violet Louise (Thatcher) Fenton in Lynx, Ohio.

Besides her parents Mrs. Nixon was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Nixon and daughter Deborah Spires. Survivors include her daughter Sharon Tomlin and husband Larry of Hamersville, Ohio; son-in- law Bob Spires of Manchester, Ohio; grandson Jeffrey Tomlin and wife Faith and great-grandchildren Jacqueline and Christina Tomlin.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the West Union Christian Union Church, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Brian Justice and Mike Starkey officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to the time of the service at the church.

Memorials can be made to the West Union Christian UnionChurch.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Nixon’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com