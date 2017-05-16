Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30

By Mark Carpenter –

A Youth Volleyball Camp will be held in Manchester on May 30, 31, and June 1 from 5-7 p.m. each night on the courts at the MEAC, which is located below the high school.

The cost of the camp is $30 per camper (includes camp t-shirt) and during the three days, campers will be working on such fundamental volleyball skills as hitting, serving, setting, digging, pasing, and blocking. Guest instructors will be 2016 MHS graduate Morgan Johnson, now a middle hitter with West Virginia Wesleyan College, and Carol Morrison from the Cincy Crush Volleyball Club.

The deadline for registration is May 25 and to register or to get more information on the camp, contact Crystal Roberts at (937) 515-9003 or at crystal.roberts@mlsd.us.