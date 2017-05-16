Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat
Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener

Written by Peoples Defender
Manchester catcher Josie Campbell applies the tag for the out on this Sciotoville East runner attempting to score in action from Monday’s Division IV sectional semi-final, won by the Lady Hounds 10-3.

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

The first foray into postseason play was a successful one for Coach John Kennedy and his Manchester Lady Hounds softball squad as they hosted an opening round Division IV sectional game on Monday, May 8. Providing the opposition for the sixth seeded Lady Hounds were the tourney’s number 11 seed, the Lady Tartans of Sciotoville East.
The Lady Hounds played ungracious hosts in this sectional, taking an early lead and never looking back behind the arm and bat of pitcher Madison Jones, posting a 10-3 win over East to advance to the sectional finals on May 11, where they will travel to number three seeded Paint Valley. (Results of that game were not available at press time.)
Jones was the key in the win over East, going 4 for 4 at the plate and scoring two runs, and for good measure, throwing a complete game four-hitter from the center circle.
“We got contributions from the entire team tonight at the plate” said Coach Kennedy of his team’s 14-hit attack. “I can’t think of one kid that didn’t contribute at the plate.”
“I’m really pleased with the win obviously. It’s nice to get a tournament win at home against a non-conference school, representing our school and the SHAC. Madison Jones pitched very well for us. She overcame a bit of a mechanical flaw early that caused her to lose some control, but she showed some growth and maturity by making the adjustment and overcoming it. Earlier in the season, she would have continued to struggle, so I was proud of her for that and excited to see that kind of growth from her.”

This first-inning swing by Manchester’s Miranda Schiltz drove home the first run of the game in a 10-3 sectional tourney win for the Lady Hounds over Sciotoville East.

The Lady Hounds scored in the bottom of the first on an RBI ground out by designated hitter Miranda Schiltz, and then tacked on four more in the bottom of the second.
The first of those came when Jones singled and came home on a double to left by McKenzie Bell. That was followed by an Aaliyah Smith single and a sacrifice fly to right by Katie Sandlin that brought Bell home. Smith raced across on a two-bagger off the bat of Karley Young to make it 4-0 and a base hit by catcher Josie Campbell scored Young with the frame’s fourth run.
East pushed across their first run of the game in the top of the third, but the home team matched that when McKinlee Grooms singled and scored on a Smith base hit that made it 6-1.
The Lady Tartans rallied with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, but the Manchester girls put the game out of reach in their half of that same inning. The Lady Hounds plated four more runs, taking advantage of some East fielding miscues while getting a two-run triple from Sandlin and a run-scoring double from third baseman Kya Taylor that stretched the home team’s lead to 10-4.
That six-run margin turned out to be the final as Jones held the Lady Tartans scoreless in their final two at-bats, as she and her teammates celebrated a tourney win and a trip to a Division IV sectional championship contest at Paint Valley.
“They have arguably the best pitcher in southern Ohio,” Coach Kennedy says of the Lady Bearcats. “We lost to them last year in the sectional finals and we know we have a tough task ahead of us, but we are looking forward to the challenge. It’s not every day that you get to face a Division I college pitcher.”

S. East
001 020 0 –4
Manchester
141 040 x –10

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Sandlin 1-1-1-3, K. Young 3-2-1-1, Taylor 4-0-2-1, Campbell 4-0-2-1, Schiltz 4-0-0-1, Grooms 4-2-1-0, Jones 4-2-4-0, Bell 4-2-1-2, Smith 3-1-2-1, M. Young 0-0-0-0, Morrison 0-0-0-0, Team 31-10-14-10.
Extra-Base Hits: K. Young 2B, Bell 2B, Taylor 2B, Sandlin 3B

Manchester Pitching: Jones (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 5 K

