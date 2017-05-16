SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Jase Thatcher

SCHOOL: Manchester High School

PARENTS: Tim and Jennifer Smith

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Track, Basketball, Golf, Football, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT: Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Getting together with teammates and becoming family

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Just seeing our team come together

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Tyler Farr

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Radio”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Smallville

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Chlliing with my boy “T”

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Don’t have one, will eat anything

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: My Dad Tim

FUTURE PLANS: Joining the police force