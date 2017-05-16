SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Jase Thatcher
SCHOOL: Manchester High School
PARENTS: Tim and Jennifer Smith
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Track, Basketball, Golf, Football, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT: Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Getting together with teammates and becoming family
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Just seeing our team come together
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Tyler Farr
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Radio”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Smallville
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Chlliing with my boy “T”
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Don’t have one, will eat anything
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: My Dad Tim
FUTURE PLANS: Joining the police force