  • People's Defender
  • Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals
Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat
Sports

Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Senior Ben Figgins was the “man of the hour” on Wednesday afternoon as his base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning gave North Adams the always exciting walk-off win, 5-4 over Valley in the Division III sectional tournament.

Devils open postseason with 5-4 win over Valley – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Sometimes high school sporting events can be tough to watch with two not-so-evenly matched teams, but that was definitely not the case on Wednesday afternoon at Valley High School in Lucasville. A Division III sectional baseball contest between the North Adams Green Devils and the Indians of Valley turned out to be one of the most well-played and exciting games of the season.
The game was scheduled to be played in Seaman, but because of the field conditions there, the game was moved to Lucasville, with the Devils still being the home team on the scoreboard, a fact which turned out to be very important by day’s end.
After a first inning that saw both teams score three times, the game turned into a pitcher’s duel between North Adams starter Austin Parks and Valley’s Tucker Williams, coming down to the game’s final at-bat, where a one-out base hit to left by senior Ben Figgins brought home Parks with the winning run as the Devils moved to the sectional finals with the 5-4 triumph.
“I was extremely proud of our guys tonight,” said North Adams head coach Rob Meade. “It was truly a team win in a very good high school baseball game.”
“There were many plays that were key, but the most critical in my mind were that we responded in our half of the inning each time that Valley scored runs.”
The Indians got he scoring started in the top of the first when they touched up Parks for three runs, but the North Adams offense came right back in their half of the first to plate three of their own. Bryant Lung led off the inning with a base hit to left, followed by another base knock by number two- hole hitter Ryan Shupert. A base hit to center by Elijah Young brought Lung home to make it 3-1. Parks reached on an error and a ground out by Tyler Horsley brought home Shupert with the second run.
Seth Daulton then hit a ground ball back to the mound and on the throw to first, Young came racing home and with a perfect head first slide, eluded the catcher’s tag to score the tying run.
After both teams went scoreless in the second, the Indians picked up one in the top of the third when a run came home on a wild pitch into the wide expanse of space behind the plate on Valley’s field. Again, the Devils had a quick response, deadlocking the game by scoring one in their half of the third. Young led off the frame with a walk, moved around to third on a pair of ground outs, then came home on a base hit by Daulton to make it 4-4.
North Adams got a two-out double from Bryant Lung in the fourth but left him stranded, and then in the bottom of the fifth, put runners at second and third but a sharp line drive off the bat of Figgins was right at the Valley center fielder for the third out, though the senior left fielder would soon have another chance.
Valley put a runner at second in the sixth but couldn’t move him any further, and the Devils put together a threat in the bottom of the sixth. Dalton Gardner was hit by a pitch and sacrificed to second by a Colt Shumaker bunt. Bryant Lung walked, but Williams got out of the jam by enticing Shupert to ground into a fielder’s choice and then striking out Young looking.

North Adams right hander Austin Parks pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed just one earned run in the Devils’ win over Valley.

In the top of the seventh, the Indians put runners at second and third via a walk and a base hit. Coach Meade chose to intentionally walk the next hitter to load the bases and the strategy worked out. Parks got Williams to hit a sharp ground ball to first baseman Daulton, who came home with the throw for the force out and the second out.
At that point, Coach Meade made the decision to pull Parks and replace him with the southpaw Daulton. Daulton did the job and did it quickly and efficiently, throwing just one pitch to get the third out on a fly ball to Shumaker in center.
That set up the decisive bottom of the seventh, which Parks led off with a solid base hit to center. Horsley then laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move the runner into scoring position. Daulton then reached on an error by the shortstop, leaving runners at the corner and bringing Figgins back to the plate. The Valley coaching staff opted not to walk Figgins to load the bases, which backfired on the Indians.
On the second pitch, Figgins attempted to put down a suicide squeeze but missed, and luckily for the Devils, Young was able to scamper back to third base without a throw. Two pitches later, Figgins connected on a solid line drive single to left, allowing Parks to come home with the walk-off game winner that send the Devils into a sectional final game at Portsmouth West on Saturday morning.
“I was just thinking that I was a senior and had to do something to keep our season alive,” said an excited Figgins after his big hit. “After I missed the squeeze bunt, I just waited for the next good pitch to drive.”
“I was excited for Ben to come up with that big hit,” said Coach Meade. “He had hit the ball very hard in his previous at-bats and had nothing to show for it. All three of our seniors were critical to our success today.”
After a yeoman’s effort on the mound by Parks, who went 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits, Daulton got the win with his one pitch that retired the side in the top of the seventh. Eight different Devils got base hits at the plate, two each from Bryant Lung and Parks, with Daulton driving home two.
“Austin threw the ball fairly well tonight, but worked from behind in the count too much,” added Coach Meade. “Fortunately our defense kept the six walks from hurting us too much. Seth Daulton made a key defensive play and then got the big fly ball out on the mound.”
Weather permitting, the Devils were scheduled to finish up regular season play on Friday, May 12 with a make-up game at Fairfield, where a win will earn North Adams a second place finish in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. The Division III sectional title game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, when North Adams will battle Portsmouth West for the right to move on to the district tourney at Paint Stadium in Chillicothe.

Valley
301 000 0 –4
North Adams
301 000 1 –5

Valley Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Cunningham 1-1-0-0, Mollette 2-0-0-0, Morrow 4-1-1-0, Jones 2-2-1-1, Williams 4-0-0-0, Mitchell 0-0-0-0, Bowling 3-0-1-1, Ruby 3-0-0-0, H. Greathouse 3-0-1-0, Howard 0-0-0-0, C. Greathouse 3-0-0-0, Team 25-4-4-2.
Extra-Base Hits: Jones 2B, H. Greathouse 2B

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): B. Lung 3-1-2-0, Shupert 4-1-1-0, Young 3-2-1-1, Parks 4-1-2-0, Horsley 3-0-1-1, Daulton 4-0-1-2, Figgins 4-0-1-1, Gardner 2-0-0-0, Shumaker 2-0-1-0, N. Lung 0-0-0-0, Team 29-5-10-5.
Extra-Base Hits: B. Lung 2B

Valley Pitching: Williams (L) 6.1 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 110 pitches
N. Adams Pitching: Parks 6.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 3 K, 106 pitches
Daulton (W) 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 pitch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved