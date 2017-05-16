Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat
Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Brothers Ty Pell, left, and Michael Pel, right, were part of a recent contingent from the county who traveled to the nation’s capitol to get assurances that the needs of the county will be met if the local power plants go through with their closing plans.

Federal delegates promise their support – 

By Patricia Beech – 

In a continuing show of bipartisan support, Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) agreed to facilitate a meeting between Adams County officials and DP&L’s parent company, AES.
The decision came on the heels of a meeting between the senators and Adams County Commissioner Ty Pell, who last week traveled to Washington DC, along with representatives from the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) including: Greg Adams, John Arnett, Brandon Grooms, John Duffy, Ryan Meadows, and Kelly Cooper. Mike Pell, President of First State Bank, was also present.
“We’re making sure the interests of Adams County are being heard loud and clear in both the statehouse and the halls of Congress,” said Commissioner Pell. “We are continuing to work with state and federal officials to obtain answers and come up with solutions as our community plans for the future.”
The group presented three primary goals to the senators: Extend the life of the power plants, receive assistance to expedite infrastructure development to attract new jobs and businesses to Adams County, and receive a commitment from plant owners, or the state of Ohio, that our community will not be left with an ecological abscess that could devastate the local environment and bury the local economy in the ash pits left behind by the utility giant.
Will AES listen? To date, neither DP&L or AES have been receptive to meeting with county officials.
Commissioner Pell says he and other county leader are not dissuaded by the company’s cold shoulder treatment.
“We will continue to engage any and all that will listen – we will keep telling our story until someone hears us,” he said.
Under pressure from government regulations and environmental groups, DP&L in mid-March signaled in a filing before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) that it was moving further away from the use of coal as a power source.
The company said in the filing it will commit to selling its ownership in three coal-fired generation stations while setting up a $2 million economic development fund for Adams County.
Within 60 days of PUCO approval, DP&L said it will work with county officials to identify a third-party to administer the economic development grants.
According to the filing, the funds will be used specifically for economic development activities, workforce development, and direct financial education assistance for job training for DP&L employees who work at generation stations in Adams and Brown counties.
According to a company official, DP&L agrees to collaborate with local and statewide development organizations to identify and promote potential economic development in Adams and Brown counties.
Mike Pell says he believes the utility giant’s best interest would be served by keeping both the Stuart and Killen plants open and operational.
“AES can continue to make their investment in Adams County profitable – their diversification on power generation production would be complemented by keeping our power plants open,” he said. “AES still has several active coal-fired plants in their portfolio, so I’m not for sure why our two plants in Adams County are being singled out to be closed.”
Pell says he believes it is essential that elected officials be made aware of Adams County’s plight.
“We want to make sure that Senator Portman and Senator Brown are well aware of our issues,” he said. “We’re really reaching out for some assistance to see what they can do on the federal level to help us accomplish our goals.”
The trip to the nation’s capitol follows many similar trips to the statehouse in Columbus.
On March 24 several representatives from JobsOhio, Commissioners Pell and Baldridge, and the Adams County Department of Economic Development met to explore options for growth.
Two weeks later the commissioners and 80 concerned county residents traveled to the state capitol to meet with Laura Factor from the Ohio EPA. Discussion centered around coal combustion residuals and how the state of Ohio will deal with the issue if DP&L walks away from the two Adams County facilities.
On May 1, Commissioners Pell and Baldridge, Jim Samuel, Mike Pell, and former Congressman Steve Austria met with Wayne Struble, Director of Policy for Governor John R. Kasich. Joining the meeting was Michael Frazier, Assistant Director of Policy for Environment, Energy, and Agriculture. The group sent a clear message to the administration, citing their primary goals for achieving financial and enviromental security for the county after the plants are shuttered.
While most of that work is currently being done in the county’s Department of Economic Development Office, Ohio Representative Terry Johnson says his office is committed to providing county leaders support with “whatever they need”.
“If indeed those plants close, as they’re scheduled to do, we want to re-purpose and come out better than we were before, but that can happen, but only if we start looking to the future,” Johnson said. “During the transition away from coal, people lose their jobs and that’s always traumatic and I firmly encourage DP&L to continue to be as good a community partner when they leave as they were when they were helping to put bread on tables.”

