Gordon Boldman age 86 years of West Union, Ohio died Friday, May 12, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Boldman was born on September 12, 1930 the son of the late Harley and Nora Mae (Setty) Boldman in Adams County, Ohio.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Geneva Boldman and son Gene Boldman.

Survivors include three grandsons David Boldman of West Union, Ohio; Tracy Boldman of McDermott, Ohio; Brian Boldman of Lucasville, Ohio; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Ron Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Copas Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to the time of the service the day of the funeral.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Boldman’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.