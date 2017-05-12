Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event
Obituaries

Rick Arnold

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

Rick Arnold age 69 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Mr. Arnold was born on February 28, 1948 the son of the late Roy Lee and Mary Ruth (Grimes) Arnold in Adams County, Ohio.

Besides his parents Rick was preceded in death by a grandson Chad Arnold, great granddaughter Madison Will, brothers Roy Arnold Jr. Sherman Arnold, sisters Geneva Howell, Shirley Orcutt, Donna Arnold, and Wanda Hayslip.

Survivors include his companion Tammy Stegal of Manchester, OH; one daughter Leea Grooms and Denny of West Union, OH; four sons Rich Arnold and Michelle of Manchester, OH; Jeff Arnold and Carmen of Manchester, OH; Jason Arnold of West Union, OH; Chad Arnold and Haley of Foster, KY; four sisters Rita Cooper and Gary; Betty Trimble; Brenda Taylor; Mary Lou Hafer and Leroy; three brothers Larry Arnold and Jeanne; Ronnie Arnold Angie; Darrel Arnold and Judy; grandchildren Christopher (Amber) Arnold; Ashlea (Scott) Brewer); Jeffrey (Jessica) Arnold; Karissa (Chris) Hodge; Zoe Arnold; Angel Grooms; Katelynn Grooms, Breonna Grooms; Colton Grooms; Chad Arnold; Hunter Arnold; Lincoln Arnold; Paul (Holly) Will; Stephen (Bethany) Will; Coty (Samantha) Will; great-grandchildren Karrigan Arnold, Keysor Arnold; Caden Hodge; Allen Will Miranda Will; Kylee Will Jayston Will.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Arnold Family Cemetery.  Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Rick’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved