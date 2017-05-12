Rick Arnold age 69 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Mr. Arnold was born on February 28, 1948 the son of the late Roy Lee and Mary Ruth (Grimes) Arnold in Adams County, Ohio.

Besides his parents Rick was preceded in death by a grandson Chad Arnold, great granddaughter Madison Will, brothers Roy Arnold Jr. Sherman Arnold, sisters Geneva Howell, Shirley Orcutt, Donna Arnold, and Wanda Hayslip.

Survivors include his companion Tammy Stegal of Manchester, OH; one daughter Leea Grooms and Denny of West Union, OH; four sons Rich Arnold and Michelle of Manchester, OH; Jeff Arnold and Carmen of Manchester, OH; Jason Arnold of West Union, OH; Chad Arnold and Haley of Foster, KY; four sisters Rita Cooper and Gary; Betty Trimble; Brenda Taylor; Mary Lou Hafer and Leroy; three brothers Larry Arnold and Jeanne; Ronnie Arnold Angie; Darrel Arnold and Judy; grandchildren Christopher (Amber) Arnold; Ashlea (Scott) Brewer); Jeffrey (Jessica) Arnold; Karissa (Chris) Hodge; Zoe Arnold; Angel Grooms; Katelynn Grooms, Breonna Grooms; Colton Grooms; Chad Arnold; Hunter Arnold; Lincoln Arnold; Paul (Holly) Will; Stephen (Bethany) Will; Coty (Samantha) Will; great-grandchildren Karrigan Arnold, Keysor Arnold; Caden Hodge; Allen Will Miranda Will; Kylee Will Jayston Will.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Arnold Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM the day of the service.

