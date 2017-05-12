Local teen injured in jeep accident



By Patricia Beech –

Photo by Kaiajade –

An Adams County teen was seriously injured in a single-car accident on Friday, May 5 according to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews responded to the accident scene on Old St. Rt. 32 near Peebles. According to Trooper Joshua Greer, the 16-year-old driver was traveling west when she lost control of her 2003 blue Jeep Wrangler.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle as she was descending Wisecup Hill,” said Greer. “The jeep ran off the right side of the road, then careened back onto the road, crossing the center line. It then exited the left side of the road, rolled down an embankment striking two trees before coming to rest on its wheels.”

The minor driver, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was transported by Peebles EMS to the Adams County Regional Medical Center, and later to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati.

The accident remains under investigation.