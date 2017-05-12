BCI Investigation underway

Rumor links investigation to Rhoden killings –

Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are conducting an investigation at two sites in Adams County on Peterson Road, off St. Rt. 32 and St. Rt. 41, according to an official from Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office.

The agency is working in coordination with the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the Adams County Sheriff’s office, the Pike County Sheriff’s office, and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections STAR team, said an official with the Attorney General’s office.

The BCI would neither confirm or deny reports linking the investigation to the Rhoden killings in Pike County.