Robert Hodge

Robert (Bobby) Hodge age 80 years of Stout, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Hodge was born June 26, 1936 the son of the late Robert and Virginia (Jones) Hodge in Blue Creek, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife Susan Hodge of Stout, Ohio; three daughters Theresa Jones of Fayettville, NC; Robin Adams of Fayettville, NC; Ruthie Hodge of Portsmouth, OH; two sons Robbie Hodge of Missouri; Ronnie Paul Hodge of Missouri; three sisters Merry Jean McDaniel of Blue Creek, OH; Betty Lou Tackett of Minford, OH; Mary Grace Wood of Lucasville, OH; one brother Billy Wade Hodge of Stout, OH; Several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 16, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Terry Fite officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

