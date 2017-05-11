Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf
National Day of Prayer celebrated in county

Written by Patricia Beech
State Representative Terry Johnson was the featured speaker during the National Day of Prayer ceremonies held on May 4 at the courthouse.

State legislator speaks at courthouse square ceremony – 

Story and photos by Patricia Beech – 

Christian values were the focus on Thursday, May 4 during the 66th National Day of Prayer held on courthouse square in West Union.
Temperamental spring weather forced those attending the ceremony to take refuge inside the front hall of the courthouse to escape the cold, seasonal rain that fell throughout most of the event.
Standing on the front steps of the courthouse Ohio Representative Terry Johnson told the gathering, “National Day of Prayer is a wonderful thing, but more important is what’s happening in communities across our country with people coming together and understanding that turning to God is the thing that’s most important in our personal lives, and therefore most important in the lives of our families, our communities, and our country.”
Several local ministers spoke and led community members in prayers for families, churches, educators, the military, the media, government, and businesses.
Commissioners Diane Ward and Ty Pell presented a proclamation reading: “Be it resolved that the Adams County Board of Commissioners request members of the community to join us in giving thanks for the many blessings we enjoy and call upon individuals in Adams County to pray for guidance, grace, and protection, as we address the many challenges of our time, the Board hereby designates Thursday, May 4, 2017 as National Day of Prayer in Adams County.”

Rainy weather forced the crowd to move inside the courthouse at last week’s National Day of Prayer ceremonies.

A selection of gospel music was presented by Adams County Recorder Mark Tolle and an all-female choral group also performed.
A fixture since President Truman signed a bill proclaiming a National Day of Prayer 58 years ago on April 17, 1952, President Ronald Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer.
According to the National Day of Prayer Task Force, more than 35,000 prayer gatherings were conducted by about 40,000 volunteers across the United States to mark the event. Several million people were expected to participate in this year’s call to prayer.
Representative Johnson, who spoke about difficult periods in American history including the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, World War II, and civil unrest, said, “There is a great struggle taking place today, and we are not necessarily winning. I can tell you America has seen darker times. We were a nation of God, a praying nation and the people lifted their voices to heaven then – as we should now.”

