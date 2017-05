Photos courtesy of North Adams Elementary School –

It’s the field trip time of the school year and on Wednesday, May 10, second graders from North Adams Elementary toured the home of the Cincinnati Reds, Great American Ball Park. In the top photo, the students pose with statues of Mr. Redleg and Rosie Red, and at the bottom with the statues of the “Great Eight” from the Big Red Machine World Champion teams of 1975 and 1976.