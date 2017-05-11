Melvin Tipton age 80 years of Peebles, Ohio died Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Four Seasons of Washington, in Washington Court House. Mr. Tipton was born on April 1, 1937 the son of the late Pearl and Biddie (Barnes) in Ravenna, Kentucky. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson Lucas Christopher Scott.

Survivors include his wife Ciss Tipton of Peebles, Ohio; three daughters Sherry Strunk of Huntsville, TN; Tangela Warner of Irvine, KY; Angela Tipton of Irvine, KY; three sons Ronnie Phillips of Laurelville, OH; Greg Tipton of Otway, OH; Christopher Tipton, of Peebles, OH; one sister Louise McIntosh Ravenna, KY; two brothers Bradley Tipton of Ravenna, KY; Paul Tipton of Berea, KY; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Dave Hopkins officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held from Noon until the time of the service on Sunday at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

There will be a meal and time of fellowship following the services on Sunday at the Peebles Life Squad Building.

Family and friends can sign Melvin’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.