By Mark Carpenter –

West Union Lady Dragons varsity girls head coach J.R. Kirker will hold his first basketball camps, beginning on May 22 for kindergarten through second graders. That camp will run from May 22, 23, and 26 from 6-9 p.m. each of those three nights.

Concurrently, the Lady Dragons Camp for third through sixth grade will run from 6-9 p.m. on May 24, 25, and 26. Both camps will be held at West Union High School.

The cost of the camp is $30 which includes a camp t-shirt.