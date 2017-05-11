Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1

By Mark Carpenter –

With the school year winding down, it is once again time to think about basketball in the summer, and that means the onset of basketball camps.

Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils are one of the most successful programs in southeast Ohio and the Lady Devils will be hosting their annual Basketball Camp on May 30, May 31, and June 1. The camp will be directed by Coach Davis and his staff: JV Coach Tony Williams, High School Assistant Laynee Davis, and junior high coaches Shannon Staggs and Taylor Jodrey.

Campers should expect to have fun while learning the fundamentals of basketball. Prizes will be awarded for various activities at the camp and campers will also receive a camp t-shirt.

Registration forms for the camp, which is for girls from kindergarten through eighth grade and runs each night from 5-8 p.m. at North Adams High School, are available at the First State Bank locations in Seaman and Winchester. Cost of the camp is $40.

Any questions, contact Coach Davis at (937) 217-0703.