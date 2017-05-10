Eldon J. Shoenleben, 82, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Eldon was born on January 8, 1935 in Greenville, Ohio, to the late John and Mabel (Ruebush) Shoenleben.

In addition to his parents, Eldon was preceded in death by his Brother and Sister in Law, Roy and Thelma Shoenleben, Daughter in Law Shannon, Son in law David Ward, and 8 children; Cindy, Jason, Nathaniel, Pamala,

Johnathan, Kris Robin, and Kimmberly.

Eldon was a member of the Army reserves, and the NRA He enjoyed working in his shop and garden.

Eldon is survived by his wife, Shirley (Kerns) Shoenleben, whom he married June 24, 1962; his Daughters, Teresa Ward, Barbara Knauff , Sandy Sarah, Becky, Lacey and Ashlee; his Sons Robbie (Deeanne), Chris (Lisa), and Marcos Shoenleben, 6 Grand Children and 1 Great grandchild; Sister Evelyn (Ron) Bashore; Brothers Gene ( Marylin) and Alden ( Judy); and several nieces and nephews.

A grave side service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

