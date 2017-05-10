Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester

An accident involving an Amish buggy has left three people hospitalized.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near Winchester on Wednesday afternoon, May 10, on State Route 136 north of the village.

Authorities say three teens were injured when a car crashed into the rear of the buggy while it was traveling southbound on the two-lane highway.

The driver of the buggy, an 18-year-old male, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Two teenage female passengers in the buggy, 16 and 17 years of age, had more serious injuries and were flown by Air Care to a hospital.

The horse had minor injuries, but was not seriously hurt in the crash.