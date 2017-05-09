Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects
West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets

Written by Mark Carpenter

Peebles, West Union, Manchester bring home titles – 

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter – 

Many sports fans in the area will often be heard saying, “Wow, West Union can sure put on a track meet.” Well, the school proved thos people to be correct this past week as they played host to not one, but two meets, both of them featuring the four schools in Adams County. Monday, May 1 saw the junior high girls and boys squads converge in the county seat for the annual Adams County Junior High Meet and the following day, more county bragging rights were on the line as high school teams gathered for the Adams County High School Meet.
As far as Monday’s meet was concerned, Bob Seger may have said it best when he sang about “Runnin’ Against the Wind.” A blustery, windy day greeted the eight squads of junior high athletes who were on hand to take their shot at those bragging rights. When everyone had survived the elements, it was the junior high girls team from Peebles taking the team crown, while the boys title went to Manchester.

At the end of the first lap of the JH Boys 800 Meter Run, West Union’s Trent Heater, left, makes his way past Manchester’s Dakota Grooms on his way to winning the race for the Dragons.

Following is a list of the top three finishers in each event of the Junior High Meet.
Girls Shot Put: 1. Sydney Collett (NAJH) 28’7.75”; 2. Tori Whitley (PJH) 23’3”; 3. Chloe Fiege (PJH) 21’6.5”
Boys Shot Put: 1. Jimmy Wallingford (WUJH) 33’8”; 2. Aaron Rowland (MJH) 31’5”; 3. Aaron Fanning (MJH) 30’5”
Girls Discus: 1. Sydney Collett (NAJH) 66’4”; 2. Lexie Rowe (WUJH) 59’2”; 3. Chloe Fiege (PJH) 54’10”
Boys Discus: 1. Brett Ferguson (PJH) 68’3”; 2. Caleb Wortman (MJH) 61’0”; 3. Evan Edmisten (WUJH) 60’6”
Girls Long Jump: 1. Sierra Kendall (NAJH) 14’4”; 2. Jaisyra White (WUJH) 11’11.5”; 3. Sophia Paul (MJH) 10’9”
Boys Long Jump: 1. Dakota Grooms (MJH) 16’2”; 2. Ryland Wikoff (MJH) 14’10”; 3. R.J. Taylor (NAJH) 14’4”
Girls High Jump: 1. Molly Fuller (WUJH) 4’4”; 2. Maci Shoemaker (WUJH) 4’0”; 3. Stephanie Osman (PJH) 3’10”
Boys High Jump: 1. Hunter White (PJH) 4’10”; 2. Chase McDonald (MJH) 4’10”; 3. Denton White (MJH) 4’6”
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Hannah Hobbs (PJH) 20.50; 2. Sasha Blythe (WUJH) 20.83; Alana White (NAJH) 21.02
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 1. Briley Thomas (WUJH) 19.93; 2. Gavin Lucas (MJH) 20.18; 3. Jacob Newkirk (PJH) 20.52
Girls 100 Meter Dash: 1. Molly Fuller (WUJH) 13.56; 2. Lilly Gray (PJH) 13.85; 3. Sierra Kendall (NAJH) 14.10
Boys 100 Meter Dash: 1. Chris Schultz (WUJH) 12.84; 2. Alex Combs (PJH) 14.00; 3. Wyatt Taylor (MJH) 14.42
Girls 1600 Meter Run: 1. Katy Seas (PJH) 5:49.00; 2. Myla Toole (NAJH) 6:18.00; 3. Jenna McClanahan (MJH) 6:59.00
Boys 1600 Meter Run: 1. Trenton McCann (NAJH) 5:43.00; 2. R.J. Taylor (NAJH) 6:08.00; 3. Matthew Hudgel (PJH) 6:16.00
Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. WUJH 58.08; 2. PJH 1:00.00; 3. NAJH 1:02.50

North Adams’ Sierra Kendall carries the baton for the Lady Devils in the 4 x 100 relay race at Monday’s JH County Meet in West Union.

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 1. WUJH 56.16; 2. MJH 57.62; 3. PJH 1:03.19
Girls 400 Meter Dash: 1. Lilly Gray (PJH) 1:05.50; 2. Meagan Stamm (MJH) 1:12.91; 3. Sydney Collett (NAJH) 1:16.41
Boys 400 Meter Dash: 1. Braxton Blanton (WUJH) 1:02.00; 2. Hunter White (PJH) 1:07.00; 3. Caramon Smith (PJH) 1:12.00
Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 1. WUJH 2:01.00; 2. PJH 2:09.24
Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 1. WUJH 2:02.00; 2. MJH 2:14.00; 3. PJH 2:19.00
Girls 200 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jaisyra White (WUJH) 34.58; 2. Hannah Hobbs (PJH) 38.21; 3. Torie Barlow (MJH) 41.60
Boys 200 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jacob Newkirk (PJH) 32.37; 2. Waylon Queen (WUJH) 33.98; 3. Denton White (MJH) 34.87
Girls 800 Meter Run: 1. Katy Seas (PJH) 2:44.00; 2. Myla Toole (NAJH) 2:49.00; 3. Katie Fulton (WUJH) 3:12.00
Boys 800 Meter Run: 1. Trent Heater (WUJH) 2:26.00; 2. Dakota Grooms (MJH) 2:37.00; 3. R.J. Taylor (NAJH) 2:39.00
Boys 200 Meter Dash: 1. Gavin Lucas (MJH) 28.40; 2. Trenton McCann (NAJH) 29.52; 3. Jacob Newkirk (PJH) 30.11
Girls 200 Meter Dash: 1. Kendra Grooms (WUJH) 30.43; 2. MacKenzie Hamilton (PJH) 30.66; 3. Meagan Stamm (MJH) 30.72
Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 1. WUJH 4:39.00; 2. MJH 4:53.00; 3. PJH 6:55.00
Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. PJH 4:48.00; 2. WUJH 5:19.00
Final JH Girls Team Scores: Peebles 73, West Union 66, North Adams 43, Manchester 24
Final JH Boys Team Scores: Manchester 70, West Union 64, Peebles 56, North Adams 22

When it was time for the high school meet on Tuesday afternoon, the win made its return, but this time was kind enough to bring along a little sunshine to make the day almost perfect for a track and field event. This county meet was one of the most competitive in recent years, even as far as two girls squads ending up in a tie for the team title, West Union and Peebles with 90 accumulated points apiece. On the boys side, it was Peebles getting by West Union 72-68 to take home the county hardware.

Tuesday was a big day for West Unions’ Anna Shupert. At the Adams County High School Meet, Shupert was the winner in four races-the 100 Meter Dash, the 200 Meter Dash, the 400 Meter Dash, and the 800 Meter Run.

Following is a list of the top three finishers in each event of the Tuesday High School Meet.
Girls Shot Put: 1. Harley Steed (PHS) 26’7.5”; 2. Gabi Lainhart (MHS) 21’9”; 3. Laura Hilderbrand (NAHS) 20’11”
Boys Shot Put: 1. Nathan Buck (WUHS) 38’6”; 2. Sam Crothers (PHS) 34’1”; 3. Owen Behr (PHS) 32’4”
Girls Discus: 1. Shannon Runyan (WUHS) 80’2”; 2. Amber Renchen (PHS) 69’9”; 3. Kimberly Kreal (PHS) 63’8”
Boys Discus: 1. Nathan Buck (WUHS) 113’3”; 2. Sam Crothers (PHS) 89’9”; 3. Logan Hayslip (MHS) 87’9”
Girls Long Jump: 1. Sydney Kendall (NAHS) 14’5.5”; 2. Jessica Newkirk (PHS) 13’9.5”; 3. Houston Adkins (WUHS) 13’6.5”
Boys Long Jump: 1. Dylan Ison (NAHS) 18’5”; 2. Payne Zimmerman (NAHS) 18’0”; 3. Coly May (WUHS) 17’2”
Girls High Jump: 1. Jessica Newkirk (PHS) 4’8”; 2. Houston Adkins (WUHS) 4’4”; 3. Katrina Boldman (WUHS) 4’0”
Boys High Jump: 1. Dylan Ison (NAHS) 5’6”; 2. Ethan Thompson (WUHS) 5’2”; 3. Payne Zimmerman (NAHS) 5’2”
Girls 4 x 800 Relay: 1. PHS 11:12.00; 2. NAHS 12.33.00; 3. WUHS 14.24.00
Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 1. PHS 10.44.00
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Rebekah McCarty (WUHS) 18.06; 2. Kierra Stone (PHS) 18.16; 3. Morgan Edmisten (WUHS) 26.98
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 1. Cole May (WUHS) 17.96; 2. Logan Evans (PHS) 20.99; 3. Eric McCaw (NAHS) 21.28
Girls 100 Meter Dash: 1. Anna Shupert (WUHS) 12.23; 2. Breauna Shoemaker (PHS) 12.62; 3. Sydney Kendall (NAHS) 13.31
Boys 100 Meter Dash: 1. Brendon Kessler (MHS) 11.15; 2. Dylan Ison (NAHS) 11.33; 3. Colt Parker (WUHS) 11.81
Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 1. WUHS 2:04.06; 2. PHS 2:15.24
Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 1. WUHS 1:43.00; 2. NAHS 1:50.00, 3. PHS 1:55.00
Girls 1600 Meter Run: 1. Alisan Behr (PHS) 6:14.00; 2. Shyanne Tucker (MHS) 6:21.00; 3. Abby Faulkner (PHS) 6:35.00
Boys 1600 Meter Run: 1. Ethan Pennywitt (MHS) 4:58.00; 2. Adam Fulton (WUHS) 5:07.00; 3. Sam Smith (PHS) 5:25.00
Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. PHS 58.03: 2. WUHS 59.19
Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 1. WUHS 50.99; 2. MHS 51.44; 3. PHS 52.09
Girls 400 Meter Dash: 1. Anna Shupert (WUHS) 1:07.00; 2. Houston Adkins (WUHS) 1:09.00; 3. Amber Renchen (PHS) 1:14.00

Tuesday’s High School County Meet was a successful one for Manchester senior Brendon Kessler, who took first place honors in the 100 Meter Dash, the 200 Meter Dash, and the 400 Meter Dash.

Boys 400 Meter Dash: 1. Brendon Kessler (MHS) 54.44; 2. Kyle Lightner (PHS) 1:01.02; 3. Colt Parker (WUHS) 1.01.66
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Kierra Stone (PHS) 53.27; 2. Rebekah McCarty (WUHS) 58.38; 3. Katrina Boldman (WUHS) 1:02.62
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Cole May (WUHS) 46.87; 2. Kalub Smith (PHS) 48.81; 3. Justin Aldridge (MHS) 52.11
Girls 800 Meter Run: 1. Anna Shupert (WUHS) 2:32,00; 2. Jenny Seas (PHS) 2:34.00; 3. Abby Faulkner (PHS) 2:51.00
Boys 800 Meter Run: 1. Ethan Pennywitt (PHS) 2:16.00; 2. Matt Seas (PHS) 2:23.00; 3. Steven Runyan (WUHS) 2:35.00
Girls 200 Meter Dash: 1. Anna Shupert (WUHS) 28.59; 2. Alisan Behr (PHS) 28.81; 3. Breauna Shoemaker (PHS) 29.00
Boys 200 Meter Dash: 1. Brendon Kessler (MHS) 23.88; 2. Dylan Ison (NAHS) 24.47; 3. Cole May (WUHS) 25.38
Girls 3200 Meter Run: 1. Adison Wright (NAHS) 13:52.00; 2. Shyanne Tucker (MHS) 14:19.00; 3. Abby Faulkner (PHS) 15:28.00
Boys 3200 Meter Run : 1. Adam Fulton (WUHS) 11:31; 2. Ethan Pennywitt (MHS) 12:18; 3. Levi Skinner (PHS) 12:20
Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. WUHS 5:02.00; 2. NAHS 5:10.00; 3. PHS 5:38.00
Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 1. PHS 4:09.00; 2. MHS 4:55.00
Final HS Girls Team Scores: West Union 90, Peebles 90, North Adams 31, Manchester 17
Final HS Boys Team Scores: 1. Peebles 72, West Union 68, Manchester 56, North Adams 41

 

 

