West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets

Peebles, West Union, Manchester bring home titles –

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

Many sports fans in the area will often be heard saying, “Wow, West Union can sure put on a track meet.” Well, the school proved thos people to be correct this past week as they played host to not one, but two meets, both of them featuring the four schools in Adams County. Monday, May 1 saw the junior high girls and boys squads converge in the county seat for the annual Adams County Junior High Meet and the following day, more county bragging rights were on the line as high school teams gathered for the Adams County High School Meet.

As far as Monday’s meet was concerned, Bob Seger may have said it best when he sang about “Runnin’ Against the Wind.” A blustery, windy day greeted the eight squads of junior high athletes who were on hand to take their shot at those bragging rights. When everyone had survived the elements, it was the junior high girls team from Peebles taking the team crown, while the boys title went to Manchester.

Following is a list of the top three finishers in each event of the Junior High Meet.

Girls Shot Put: 1. Sydney Collett (NAJH) 28’7.75”; 2. Tori Whitley (PJH) 23’3”; 3. Chloe Fiege (PJH) 21’6.5”

Boys Shot Put: 1. Jimmy Wallingford (WUJH) 33’8”; 2. Aaron Rowland (MJH) 31’5”; 3. Aaron Fanning (MJH) 30’5”

Girls Discus: 1. Sydney Collett (NAJH) 66’4”; 2. Lexie Rowe (WUJH) 59’2”; 3. Chloe Fiege (PJH) 54’10”

Boys Discus: 1. Brett Ferguson (PJH) 68’3”; 2. Caleb Wortman (MJH) 61’0”; 3. Evan Edmisten (WUJH) 60’6”

Girls Long Jump: 1. Sierra Kendall (NAJH) 14’4”; 2. Jaisyra White (WUJH) 11’11.5”; 3. Sophia Paul (MJH) 10’9”

Boys Long Jump: 1. Dakota Grooms (MJH) 16’2”; 2. Ryland Wikoff (MJH) 14’10”; 3. R.J. Taylor (NAJH) 14’4”

Girls High Jump: 1. Molly Fuller (WUJH) 4’4”; 2. Maci Shoemaker (WUJH) 4’0”; 3. Stephanie Osman (PJH) 3’10”

Boys High Jump: 1. Hunter White (PJH) 4’10”; 2. Chase McDonald (MJH) 4’10”; 3. Denton White (MJH) 4’6”

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Hannah Hobbs (PJH) 20.50; 2. Sasha Blythe (WUJH) 20.83; Alana White (NAJH) 21.02

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 1. Briley Thomas (WUJH) 19.93; 2. Gavin Lucas (MJH) 20.18; 3. Jacob Newkirk (PJH) 20.52

Girls 100 Meter Dash: 1. Molly Fuller (WUJH) 13.56; 2. Lilly Gray (PJH) 13.85; 3. Sierra Kendall (NAJH) 14.10

Boys 100 Meter Dash: 1. Chris Schultz (WUJH) 12.84; 2. Alex Combs (PJH) 14.00; 3. Wyatt Taylor (MJH) 14.42

Girls 1600 Meter Run: 1. Katy Seas (PJH) 5:49.00; 2. Myla Toole (NAJH) 6:18.00; 3. Jenna McClanahan (MJH) 6:59.00

Boys 1600 Meter Run: 1. Trenton McCann (NAJH) 5:43.00; 2. R.J. Taylor (NAJH) 6:08.00; 3. Matthew Hudgel (PJH) 6:16.00

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. WUJH 58.08; 2. PJH 1:00.00; 3. NAJH 1:02.50

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 1. WUJH 56.16; 2. MJH 57.62; 3. PJH 1:03.19

Girls 400 Meter Dash: 1. Lilly Gray (PJH) 1:05.50; 2. Meagan Stamm (MJH) 1:12.91; 3. Sydney Collett (NAJH) 1:16.41

Boys 400 Meter Dash: 1. Braxton Blanton (WUJH) 1:02.00; 2. Hunter White (PJH) 1:07.00; 3. Caramon Smith (PJH) 1:12.00

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 1. WUJH 2:01.00; 2. PJH 2:09.24

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 1. WUJH 2:02.00; 2. MJH 2:14.00; 3. PJH 2:19.00

Girls 200 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jaisyra White (WUJH) 34.58; 2. Hannah Hobbs (PJH) 38.21; 3. Torie Barlow (MJH) 41.60

Boys 200 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jacob Newkirk (PJH) 32.37; 2. Waylon Queen (WUJH) 33.98; 3. Denton White (MJH) 34.87

Girls 800 Meter Run: 1. Katy Seas (PJH) 2:44.00; 2. Myla Toole (NAJH) 2:49.00; 3. Katie Fulton (WUJH) 3:12.00

Boys 800 Meter Run: 1. Trent Heater (WUJH) 2:26.00; 2. Dakota Grooms (MJH) 2:37.00; 3. R.J. Taylor (NAJH) 2:39.00

Boys 200 Meter Dash: 1. Gavin Lucas (MJH) 28.40; 2. Trenton McCann (NAJH) 29.52; 3. Jacob Newkirk (PJH) 30.11

Girls 200 Meter Dash: 1. Kendra Grooms (WUJH) 30.43; 2. MacKenzie Hamilton (PJH) 30.66; 3. Meagan Stamm (MJH) 30.72

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 1. WUJH 4:39.00; 2. MJH 4:53.00; 3. PJH 6:55.00

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. PJH 4:48.00; 2. WUJH 5:19.00

Final JH Girls Team Scores: Peebles 73, West Union 66, North Adams 43, Manchester 24

Final JH Boys Team Scores: Manchester 70, West Union 64, Peebles 56, North Adams 22

When it was time for the high school meet on Tuesday afternoon, the win made its return, but this time was kind enough to bring along a little sunshine to make the day almost perfect for a track and field event. This county meet was one of the most competitive in recent years, even as far as two girls squads ending up in a tie for the team title, West Union and Peebles with 90 accumulated points apiece. On the boys side, it was Peebles getting by West Union 72-68 to take home the county hardware.

Following is a list of the top three finishers in each event of the Tuesday High School Meet.

Girls Shot Put: 1. Harley Steed (PHS) 26’7.5”; 2. Gabi Lainhart (MHS) 21’9”; 3. Laura Hilderbrand (NAHS) 20’11”

Boys Shot Put: 1. Nathan Buck (WUHS) 38’6”; 2. Sam Crothers (PHS) 34’1”; 3. Owen Behr (PHS) 32’4”

Girls Discus: 1. Shannon Runyan (WUHS) 80’2”; 2. Amber Renchen (PHS) 69’9”; 3. Kimberly Kreal (PHS) 63’8”

Boys Discus: 1. Nathan Buck (WUHS) 113’3”; 2. Sam Crothers (PHS) 89’9”; 3. Logan Hayslip (MHS) 87’9”

Girls Long Jump: 1. Sydney Kendall (NAHS) 14’5.5”; 2. Jessica Newkirk (PHS) 13’9.5”; 3. Houston Adkins (WUHS) 13’6.5”

Boys Long Jump: 1. Dylan Ison (NAHS) 18’5”; 2. Payne Zimmerman (NAHS) 18’0”; 3. Coly May (WUHS) 17’2”

Girls High Jump: 1. Jessica Newkirk (PHS) 4’8”; 2. Houston Adkins (WUHS) 4’4”; 3. Katrina Boldman (WUHS) 4’0”

Boys High Jump: 1. Dylan Ison (NAHS) 5’6”; 2. Ethan Thompson (WUHS) 5’2”; 3. Payne Zimmerman (NAHS) 5’2”

Girls 4 x 800 Relay: 1. PHS 11:12.00; 2. NAHS 12.33.00; 3. WUHS 14.24.00

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 1. PHS 10.44.00

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Rebekah McCarty (WUHS) 18.06; 2. Kierra Stone (PHS) 18.16; 3. Morgan Edmisten (WUHS) 26.98

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 1. Cole May (WUHS) 17.96; 2. Logan Evans (PHS) 20.99; 3. Eric McCaw (NAHS) 21.28

Girls 100 Meter Dash: 1. Anna Shupert (WUHS) 12.23; 2. Breauna Shoemaker (PHS) 12.62; 3. Sydney Kendall (NAHS) 13.31

Boys 100 Meter Dash: 1. Brendon Kessler (MHS) 11.15; 2. Dylan Ison (NAHS) 11.33; 3. Colt Parker (WUHS) 11.81

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 1. WUHS 2:04.06; 2. PHS 2:15.24

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 1. WUHS 1:43.00; 2. NAHS 1:50.00, 3. PHS 1:55.00

Girls 1600 Meter Run: 1. Alisan Behr (PHS) 6:14.00; 2. Shyanne Tucker (MHS) 6:21.00; 3. Abby Faulkner (PHS) 6:35.00

Boys 1600 Meter Run: 1. Ethan Pennywitt (MHS) 4:58.00; 2. Adam Fulton (WUHS) 5:07.00; 3. Sam Smith (PHS) 5:25.00

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. PHS 58.03: 2. WUHS 59.19

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 1. WUHS 50.99; 2. MHS 51.44; 3. PHS 52.09

Girls 400 Meter Dash: 1. Anna Shupert (WUHS) 1:07.00; 2. Houston Adkins (WUHS) 1:09.00; 3. Amber Renchen (PHS) 1:14.00

Boys 400 Meter Dash: 1. Brendon Kessler (MHS) 54.44; 2. Kyle Lightner (PHS) 1:01.02; 3. Colt Parker (WUHS) 1.01.66

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Kierra Stone (PHS) 53.27; 2. Rebekah McCarty (WUHS) 58.38; 3. Katrina Boldman (WUHS) 1:02.62

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Cole May (WUHS) 46.87; 2. Kalub Smith (PHS) 48.81; 3. Justin Aldridge (MHS) 52.11

Girls 800 Meter Run: 1. Anna Shupert (WUHS) 2:32,00; 2. Jenny Seas (PHS) 2:34.00; 3. Abby Faulkner (PHS) 2:51.00

Boys 800 Meter Run: 1. Ethan Pennywitt (PHS) 2:16.00; 2. Matt Seas (PHS) 2:23.00; 3. Steven Runyan (WUHS) 2:35.00

Girls 200 Meter Dash: 1. Anna Shupert (WUHS) 28.59; 2. Alisan Behr (PHS) 28.81; 3. Breauna Shoemaker (PHS) 29.00

Boys 200 Meter Dash: 1. Brendon Kessler (MHS) 23.88; 2. Dylan Ison (NAHS) 24.47; 3. Cole May (WUHS) 25.38

Girls 3200 Meter Run: 1. Adison Wright (NAHS) 13:52.00; 2. Shyanne Tucker (MHS) 14:19.00; 3. Abby Faulkner (PHS) 15:28.00

Boys 3200 Meter Run : 1. Adam Fulton (WUHS) 11:31; 2. Ethan Pennywitt (MHS) 12:18; 3. Levi Skinner (PHS) 12:20

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. WUHS 5:02.00; 2. NAHS 5:10.00; 3. PHS 5:38.00

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 1. PHS 4:09.00; 2. MHS 4:55.00

Final HS Girls Team Scores: West Union 90, Peebles 90, North Adams 31, Manchester 17

Final HS Boys Team Scores: 1. Peebles 72, West Union 68, Manchester 56, North Adams 41