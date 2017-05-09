Senior Profile: Caley Grooms

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Caley Grooms
SCHOOL: North Adams High School
PARENTS: Chris and Bobbi Grooms
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Cheerleading, Golf
FAVORITE SPORT: Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: The bond with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing games
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Winning all three county fair cheer competitions my sophomore year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Drake, Tim McGraw
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “The Last Song”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: One Tree Hill, Grey’s Anatomy, Friends
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: English
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Watching makeup tutorials
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Shay Mitchell
FUTURE PLANS: Go to Marshall University and study Medical Imaging