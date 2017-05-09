Perfect again!

Peebles’ Pierce throws second perfect game against West Union –

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

Perfection struck again on Tuesday, May 2 for Peebles sophomore pitcher Madison Pierce. For the second time this season, Pierce fired a perfect game, and for the second time this season the victims were the West Union Lady Dragons. After blanking the Lady Dragons 15-0 in perfect style back on April 13, Pierce repeated the feat on Tuesday in a 19-0 win for the Lady Indians, as they completed play in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference with an impressive 12-1 conference mark.

Pierce was unhittable for the first three innings on Tuesday, striking out the first 10 West Union hitters, before the Lady Dragons’ Savannah Holbrook made contact and popped out to third base. In the five inning win and perfect game, Pierce retired all 15 West Union batters, striking out 12 in the process.

All the offense the right handed fireballer needed came in the bottom of the first inning, when the Peebles offense sent 14 hitters to the plate and tallied 10 big runs. In their first inning explosion, the Lady Indians got run-scoring hits from Pierce, Christian Reed, Hope Brown, Matti Nichols, Hailey Moore, and Kylie Sims.

After a scoreless second at-bat, the Peebles girls picked up a single run in the bottom of the third when Moore tripled and came home on a wild pitch by West Union pitcher Mackenzie Bickett. As if 11 runs wasn’t enough for Pierce to work with,the Lady Indians added eight more in the bottom of the fourth, sending 13 more batters to the plate and getting RBI knocks from Moore, Aubrey McFarland, Sims, Johna Dunigan, Jerilin Toller, and Rebeccah Kinnett.

When Pierce finished off her “perfecto” in the top of the fifth, the Lady Indians had secured their 12th SHAC win of the spring, topping the Lady Dragons 19-0.

Ten different Peebles hitters hit safely in the win, led by a three-hit performance by Jerilin Toller, plus two hits apiece from Hailey Moore, Aubrey McFarland, and Rebeccah Kinnett, part of an offense that produced 15 hits in just four at-bats.

With their conference play complete, the Lady Indians jumped out of conference on Wednesday, May 3 and picked up yet another “W”, knocking off the Eastern Pike Lady Eagles by a 7-1 score to improve their overall record to 16-3, with sectional play beginning on May 11.

West Union

000 00 –0

Peebles

(10) 01 8x –19

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Bickett 2-0-0-0, Holbrook 2-0-0-0, Welch 2-0-0-0, Dozier 2-0-0-0, Grooms 2-0-0-0, Brown 2-0-0-0, Caldwell 1-0-0-0, Baldwin 1-0-0-0, Davis 1-0-0-0, Team 15-0-0-0.

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 2-4-2-3, McFarland 3-3-2-1, Pierce 3-2-1-1, Sims 3-1-1-3, Toller 4-2-3-1, Reed 1-1-1-1, Dunigan 2-1-1-1, Myers 2-1-0-0, Kinnett 2-1-2-1, Brown 2-1-1-1, Farahay 1-1-0-0, Nichols 3-1-1-1, Team 28-19-15-14.

Extra-Base Hits: Sims 2B, Toller 2B, Moore 2B, 3B