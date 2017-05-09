Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects
Sports

Perfect again!

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Peebles sophomore Madison Pierce fired her second perfect game of the season on May 2, both against West Union, as this time the Lady Indians rolled to a 19-0 win.

Peebles’ Pierce throws second perfect game against West Union – 

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter – 

Perfection struck again on Tuesday, May 2 for Peebles sophomore pitcher Madison Pierce. For the second time this season, Pierce fired a perfect game, and for the second time this season the victims were the West Union Lady Dragons. After blanking the Lady Dragons 15-0 in perfect style back on April 13, Pierce repeated the feat on Tuesday in a 19-0 win for the Lady Indians, as they completed play in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference with an impressive 12-1 conference mark.
Pierce was unhittable for the first three innings on Tuesday, striking out the first 10 West Union hitters, before the Lady Dragons’ Savannah Holbrook made contact and popped out to third base. In the five inning win and perfect game, Pierce retired all 15 West Union batters, striking out 12 in the process.
All the offense the right handed fireballer needed came in the bottom of the first inning, when the Peebles offense sent 14 hitters to the plate and tallied 10 big runs. In their first inning explosion, the Lady Indians got run-scoring hits from Pierce, Christian Reed, Hope Brown, Matti Nichols, Hailey Moore, and Kylie Sims.
After a scoreless second at-bat, the Peebles girls picked up a single run in the bottom of the third when Moore tripled and came home on a wild pitch by West Union pitcher Mackenzie Bickett. As if 11 runs wasn’t enough for Pierce to work with,the Lady Indians added eight more in the bottom of the fourth, sending 13 more batters to the plate and getting RBI knocks from Moore, Aubrey McFarland, Sims, Johna Dunigan, Jerilin Toller, and Rebeccah Kinnett.
When Pierce finished off her “perfecto” in the top of the fifth, the Lady Indians had secured their 12th SHAC win of the spring, topping the Lady Dragons 19-0.
Ten different Peebles hitters hit safely in the win, led by a three-hit performance by Jerilin Toller, plus two hits apiece from Hailey Moore, Aubrey McFarland, and Rebeccah Kinnett, part of an offense that produced 15 hits in just four at-bats.
With their conference play complete, the Lady Indians jumped out of conference on Wednesday, May 3 and picked up yet another “W”, knocking off the Eastern Pike Lady Eagles by a 7-1 score to improve their overall record to 16-3, with sectional play beginning on May 11.

West Union
000 00 –0
Peebles
(10) 01 8x –19

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Bickett 2-0-0-0, Holbrook 2-0-0-0, Welch 2-0-0-0, Dozier 2-0-0-0, Grooms 2-0-0-0, Brown 2-0-0-0, Caldwell 1-0-0-0, Baldwin 1-0-0-0, Davis 1-0-0-0, Team 15-0-0-0.

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 2-4-2-3, McFarland 3-3-2-1, Pierce 3-2-1-1, Sims 3-1-1-3, Toller 4-2-3-1, Reed 1-1-1-1, Dunigan 2-1-1-1, Myers 2-1-0-0, Kinnett 2-1-2-1, Brown 2-1-1-1, Farahay 1-1-0-0, Nichols 3-1-1-1, Team 28-19-15-14.
Extra-Base Hits: Sims 2B, Toller 2B, Moore 2B, 3B

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved