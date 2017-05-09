Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects
Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer

Present for the April 27 signing at North Adams High School were: Front row, from left, Angie Figgins (mother), Ben Figgins, and Ben Figgins (father); Back row, from left, Matt Young (NAHS Principal), Tim Swart (SSCC Mens’ Soccer Coach), Tony Williams (NAHS Athletic Director), and Isaac Wooten (NAHS Boys Soccer Coach).

By Mark Carpenter – 
Photo courtesy of NAHS Athletic Department – 

Another local student/athlete has made his decision about his future as North Adams senior Ben Figgins recently signed his letter of intent to spend the next two years as a member of the mens’ soccer program at Southern State Community College. The official signing took place on Thursday, April 27 in the NAHS Round Room.
Figgins has been an integral part of the North Adams soccer program during his high school years, a fact not lost on NAHS boys’ soccer coach Isaac Wooten.
“For four years, Ben had been a tremendous workhorse for North Adams and his signing with SSCC has created a hole for us that at the moment seems impossible to fill,” says Wooten. “Someone asked me what my plans are now with Ben and Lee (Hesler) gone and I told them it feels like I’ve lost a branch of the military and am forced to go into battle without the proper troops. Ben has always been deeply rooted in Adams County and although I threw 10 or more schools at him, he chose SSCC and I think he made a wise decision.”
“I think Ben could have played anywhere and I think he will continue to get better when surrounded by other players with high-level talent. SSCC will be a peaceful transition for him from high school and will allow him to be successful in academics and athletics. Overall, I’m pleased with his choice. It will allow me to continue to watch him and it raises the bar again for local soccer. I certainly wish Ben the best of luck in all his future endeavors.”
“I was really just thinking about going to Shawnee State and not playing soccer and Coach Wooten told me that I should play soccer somewhere,” said Figgins. “He told me that Southern State had called him like four or five times asking if we had anybody interested in playing soccer. I can go to SSCC for two years and it will be a lot cheaper. I can stay at home, get a job, and still play soccer. Mom and Dad thought it was a great idea because it would allow me to save some money to go to Shawnee in two years. The coach called me and I agreed to play, so here we are.”
When he makes the transfer to Shawnee, Figgins plans to study Early Childhood Education or Physical Education.

