Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer

By Mark Carpenter –

Photo courtesy of NAHS Athletic Department –

Another local student/athlete has made his decision about his future as North Adams senior Ben Figgins recently signed his letter of intent to spend the next two years as a member of the mens’ soccer program at Southern State Community College. The official signing took place on Thursday, April 27 in the NAHS Round Room.

Figgins has been an integral part of the North Adams soccer program during his high school years, a fact not lost on NAHS boys’ soccer coach Isaac Wooten.

“For four years, Ben had been a tremendous workhorse for North Adams and his signing with SSCC has created a hole for us that at the moment seems impossible to fill,” says Wooten. “Someone asked me what my plans are now with Ben and Lee (Hesler) gone and I told them it feels like I’ve lost a branch of the military and am forced to go into battle without the proper troops. Ben has always been deeply rooted in Adams County and although I threw 10 or more schools at him, he chose SSCC and I think he made a wise decision.”

“I think Ben could have played anywhere and I think he will continue to get better when surrounded by other players with high-level talent. SSCC will be a peaceful transition for him from high school and will allow him to be successful in academics and athletics. Overall, I’m pleased with his choice. It will allow me to continue to watch him and it raises the bar again for local soccer. I certainly wish Ben the best of luck in all his future endeavors.”

“I was really just thinking about going to Shawnee State and not playing soccer and Coach Wooten told me that I should play soccer somewhere,” said Figgins. “He told me that Southern State had called him like four or five times asking if we had anybody interested in playing soccer. I can go to SSCC for two years and it will be a lot cheaper. I can stay at home, get a job, and still play soccer. Mom and Dad thought it was a great idea because it would allow me to save some money to go to Shawnee in two years. The coach called me and I agreed to play, so here we are.”

When he makes the transfer to Shawnee, Figgins plans to study Early Childhood Education or Physical Education.