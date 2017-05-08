Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Miranda Schiltz

SCHOOL: Manchester High School

PARENTS: Noah and Karen Schiltz

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Basketball, Cheerleading, Volleyball, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT: Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: How the team

becomes your family

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Running at practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Hitting dingers and going to Disney for cheer

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Paris

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Madea”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Teen Wolf, Vampire Diaries, Criminal Minds

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Ag Science (FFA)

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Sleeping and spending time with my family

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: China Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Carrie Underwood

FUTURE PLANS: Attend Eastern Kentucky University to study Agriculture and Forensics