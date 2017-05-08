Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Miranda Schiltz
SCHOOL: Manchester High School
PARENTS: Noah and Karen Schiltz
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Basketball, Cheerleading, Volleyball, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT: Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: How the team
becomes your family
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Running at practice
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Hitting dingers and going to Disney for cheer
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Paris
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Madea”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Teen Wolf, Vampire Diaries, Criminal Minds
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Ag Science (FFA)
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Sleeping and spending time with my family
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: China Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Carrie Underwood
FUTURE PLANS: Attend Eastern Kentucky University to study Agriculture and Forensics