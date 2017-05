James Travis Hughes, 42, died May 5, 2017 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. Travis was born on December 16, 1974 in Maysville, Kentucky to James R. Hughes, Jr. and Candice Sue Hughes.

Private family services will be held for Travis at a later date. Wilson Home for Funerals is assisting the family.

The family requests that memorial donations be made directly to the funeral home.

Friends and family may sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com