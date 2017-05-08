James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects Merlan Shoemaker Dwayne E Thompson Help is on the line! West Union Elementary honors February Students of the Month WUHS hosts 2017 All-County Arts and Music Festival Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak Access Grand Opening set for April 20 Kasich cracks down on opiate-based prescriptions West Union High School students have successful trip to State Beta Convention
Sports

Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball

About

Written by Peoples Defender
Present for last week’s signing ceremony at NAHS were: Front row, from left, Dennis Rogers (stepfather), Misti Rogers (mother), Isaiah Anderson, and Kevin Anderson (father); Back row, from left, Len Collins (Rio Asst. Basketball Coach), Matt Young (NAHS Principal), Nathan Copas (NAHS Varsity Boys Coach), and Tony Williams (NAHS Athletic Director).

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter – 

The basketball career of North Adams senior Isaiah Anderson took a positive turn last week when the Devils’ guard signed his letter of intent to become part of the mens’ program at Rio Grande University. The signing ceremony took place at NAHS on Wednesday, April 26.
Anderson was the leading scorer for the Devils for the first half of the 2016-17 season and a sure-fire All-Conference and All-District player before an academic issue with a post-secondary course caused the OHSAA to declare him ineligible. Even with that setback, he could still be found at practice every day and on the bench during games, still encouraging his teammates, which was impressive to North Adams head coach Nathan Copas.
“I was very proud of Isaiah for keeping his head in the game even though he was no longer allowed to play,” said Coach Copas. “That second half of the year he was at every practice and he was a great teammate and I think those qualities that can carry over to the college level. I’m happy for him to get this opportunity to go back and play again. He showed some resiliency there when he could have just shut down and felt sorry for himself.”
“His quickness will be beneficial to him and he will need to improve his shooting a little but I think being around that college caliber of player will help his game.”
“I thought I owed it to my team after letting down a lot of people who counted on me,” said Anderson of his decision to stick with the program even after his ineligibility was confirmed. “I stuck with it for them and I really never thought about playing college ball but sitting out gave me the motivation to try and prove people wrong about me.”
“Rio had been scouting me and I was sending them tape and I went up there on Recruiting Day and played in front of the coaches and with the team. The coaching staff called me a couple of days later and told me they wanted me.”
Rio Grande assistant coach Len Collins was present for the signing ceremony and says Anderson will begin with the Redstorm JV program, with ample opportunity to move his way up to the varsity level.
“The first time I actually saw Isaiah he was sitting on the bench but I reached out to Coach Copas who was an All-American at Rio and we had conversations about Isaiah and he wanted that opportunity to play after high school,” said Collins. “He came up and worked out and we liked what we saw. Most of our freshmen play JV games and it gives them a chance to see the changes from the high school to college games. We want him to be a leader as a point guard.”
“Numerous kids have started at the JV level and worked and grinded and took care of what they needed to do in the classroom. If he takes care of those things, the opportunity is definitely there.”
While at Rio, Anderson plans to study Business.

