Sadie Stamm age 91 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Mrs. Stamm was born March 5, 1926 the daughter of the late Eslie William and Nora D. (Jones) Walton in Onslow County, North Carolina. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters Blanche, Mamie and Lilly. Three brothers Delbert, Horace and Fernie.

Survivors include her daughter Brenda Gayle Prager of Hillsboro, OH; Son Dwight Lane Stamm of West Union, OH; Sister Hazel Woods of North Carolina; two grandsons Timothy Paul Stamm and Russell R. Stamm II; two great granddaughters Raeanna Stamm and Maegan Stamm

Funeral Services will be held Monday May 8, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home with Volley Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM the day of the service.

In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Dr. Maysville, KY 41056.

