Franklin E Brayfield

Franklin E. (Gene) Brayfield, age 87, passed away on May 3, 2017 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 24, 1929 to the late James Brayfield and Anna (Riddle) Brayfield. Frank was employed at Frigidaire (GM) for 30 years and then retired full time to the farming profession he loved. Frank was a “jack of all trades” and over his lifetime he built/remodeled houses, overhauled cars/tractors, raised farm animals, and would try fixing just about anything.

Frank was a wonderful father to his daughters Debby Brayfield of Greenville and Susan (Steve) Brown of Convoy Ohio. In addition to his children, Frank is survived by the grandchildren he loved; Greg Brown of Greenville, Sandy (Chazz) Roger of Convoy OH, great grandchildren, Alena Brown, Brinley Roger and Camden Roger. He is survived by his other siblings Gladys Beam of Huber Heights, Maxine Merz of Tipp City and John (Betty) Brayfield of Xenia, in addition many nieces and nephews that loved listening to his stories and going to Uncle Gene’s farm.

Along with his wife of over 50 years, Jean Brayfield, he was preceded in death by his father and mother, siblings Paul Brayfield, Dale Brayfield and Mildred Jay.

To celebrate his life, services will be held on Tuesday May 9 at 10:30 am at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH with visitation at the funeral home on Monday May 8 at 6 – 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Huber Heights Church of God, Young at Heart Seniors or Children’s Ministries at 6900 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424 or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com