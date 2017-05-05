Danny Bryant age 60 years of Cherry Fork, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 4, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Bryant was born August 8, 1956 the son of the late Elwood and Christine (Vice) Bryant.

Survivors include one daughter Trinity Bryant of Peebles, OH; two sons Erik Grooms of Peebles, OH; Joseph Bryant of Cherry Fork, OH; two brothers Bill Bryant of Cincinnati, OH; Bob Bryant of Florida; two sisters Clara Hackathorn of Manchester, OH; Debbie Maynard of Maysville, KY; five grandchildren.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral home is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Bryant’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.